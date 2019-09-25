New Date Announced For An Evening With Rita Moreno At The Broad Stage

The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica presents The Broad Stage debut of Rita Moreno, with her trio, on Saturday, November 9 at 7:30pm. The Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony winning legend is one of the busiest stars in show business.



In her Broad Stage debut, Moreno presents an incomparable evening of favorites from the American Songbook, Broadway classics including from Sunset Blvd., swing, jazz, selections from her Spanish album, Una Vez Más (produced by Emilio Estefan) and even rap - as well as a collection of stories from her remarkable career that is still going strong after eight decades.



Currently, Moreno stars as Abuelita Lydia Riera on Netflix's One Day at a Time, produced by Norman Lear. The 4th season of the series will premiere on Pop TV in 2020. (the date of this concert was changed from February 8, 2020 to November 9 accommodate Moreno's updated fliming schedule for One Day at a Time).



She recently wrapped filming on the upcoming West Side Story film remake, playing the newly created role of Valentina and executive producing. Directed by Steven Spielberg with screenplay by Tony Kushner, West Side Story is scheduled to be released December 18, 2020. Moreno won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Anita in the original 1961 film version of West Side Story directed by Jerome Robbins and Robert Wise.



On Broadway, Moreno appeared in such productions as The Last of the Red Hot Lovers, The Odd Couple (the female version), and The Ritz, for which she received a 1975 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play.



In June 2019, it was announced that Lin-Manuel Miranda and Norman Lear will executive produce a documentary on the EGOT-winning star, Rita Moreno, set to premiere on PBS in 2020. The film, directed by Mariem Perez is currently titled Rita Moreno: The Girl Who Decided to Go For It and will feature interviews with Moreno, Lear, Miranda, Terrence McNally, Chita Rivera, Whoopi Goldberg, Gloria and Emilio Estafan, Morgan Freeman, Eva Longoria and Justina Machado.



In an interview with Showtimes, Moreno explains the lack of role models for a girl who emigrated from Puerto Rico, " There was nobody. So, I chose one for myself. I chose Elizabeth Taylor because she was close to my age and she was brunette (laughs); and she was beautiful and gorgeous. I made her my role model. But, you know, there was just nobody that looked like me in a public [space]. The Hispanic community very often calls me La Pionera, the Pioneer."



Tickets are now on sale at www.thebroadstage.org or by calling 310.434.3200.







