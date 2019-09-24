Nelson Aspen Returns To Hollywood To Debut At Rockwell

Nelson Aspen is bringing his "Showbiz Scrapbook" home to Hollywood.



Celebrate Awards season and join Nelson Aspen & his band, led by musical director Mitchell Kaplan, for a tuneful time with songs and stories from Nelson's quarter century as one of International TV's most popular and distinguished Entertainment Journalists. Your "One Degree of Separation" from all things showbiz will take you behind the velvet ropes for an interactive cabaret experience of star-studded selections from his personal scrapbook, including the appearance of a special surprise Guest Star! He's a 5 Time Author, 20 Time Marathon'er and longtime confidante to the biggest names in Tinseltown...now he's set to make his Rockwell debut. His New York City premiere of "A Showbiz Scrapbook" at GreenRoom42 sold out 7 weeks in advance, so move quickly to secure your place at the party. After SRO shows in NYC, London's West End, Los Angeles and all around Australia, you'll find out why Nelson is known as "Hollywood's Happiest Personality."



Thursday, January 30, 2020. 8pm.

Tickets $20-$30.

Rockwell Table & Stage 1714 N Vermont Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90027. www.rockwell-la.com/shows





