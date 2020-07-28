National Tour of BEATLES VS. STONES Rescheduled At Sioux Falls Orpheum

For decades, the battle has raged: Beatles or Stones? Through their heyday, fans accused London's Rolling Stones of stealing ideas -- even entire albums - from their Liverpool counterparts.

At the same time, the Beatles secretly envied the Stones' "bad boy" image and attitude, often copying their style. Both bands are unmistakably great, scoring an array of hits that changed musical history, but only one can be the best.

The most infamous rivalry in rock and roll never played out in a public arena until now as Beatles vs. Stones - A Musical Showdown comes to the Orpheum Theater on Thursday, September 17 at 7:30 pm returns to the Colonial Theater on Saturday, March 7 at 7:30 pm.

