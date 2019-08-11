NOW MORE THAN EVER Comes to L.A. Public Library's John C. Fremont Branch

NOW MORE THAN EVER - An Afternoon of Humor. Are you afraid to turn on the news? Has life got you down? Join us on Saturday August 24 at 3PM as professional actors from Theatre Forty read humorous pieces from such authors as Saki, .P.G. Wodehouse, and many others. Our cast includes Kathryn Henryk, Daniel Leslie, Melanie MacQueen, and LeeAnne Rowe. The fun takes place at the John C. Fremont branch of the L.A. Public Library 6121 Melrose Avenue , Los Angeles 90038. Admission is free, but bring your sense of humor!

Reservations are not required.

Theatre Forty is Beverly Hills' professional theatre company, now in its 54th Season. For more information go to www.thaetre40.org





