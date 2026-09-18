NIGHT WATCH to Make LA Premiere at Hatch Escapes
Created by Sara Beil and KJ Knies, the 30-minute experience features one-on-one actor interaction and tactile media components.
Night Watch is an immersive thriller where corporate training meets corporeal dread. Designed by a team of immersive and theme park design veterans, this experience blends interactive storytelling with escape room elements and analog horror - all set within a 9-foot cargo van.
Following a sold-out run at the Without Walls Festival, Night Watch is set to make its LA premiere run for a limited engagement from October 9th-November 1st.
The show includes a mix of one-on-one actor interaction, tactile media components, and light gameplay. Ticket reservations start at $90 and are sold by time slot - each slot can accommodate 1 to 4 participants.
The show is created by Sara Beil and KJ Knies, is produced by KJ Knies, Sara Beil, and Catie O'Donnell Heckel, written by Sara Beil with additional writing by Alex Pugh-Weber, production designed by Stephen Heckel, features original composition and sound design by Stephen Spies, and lighting design by Aiden Vice and Ian Momii.
The cast includes Jennie Sherer, Jenny Curtis, and Morgan Taylor as 'J' and Amanda Meyers, and Ryan Goldberg as 'Interviewer.'
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