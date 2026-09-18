NIGHT WATCH to Make LA Premiere at Hatch Escapes

NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Night Watch is an immersive thriller where corporate training meets corporeal dread. Designed by a team of immersive and theme park design veterans, this experience blends interactive storytelling with escape room elements and analog horror - all set within a 9-foot cargo van.

Following a sold-out run at the Without Walls Festival, Night Watch is set to make its LA premiere run for a limited engagement from October 9th-November 1st.

The show includes a mix of one-on-one actor interaction, tactile media components, and light gameplay. Ticket reservations start at $90 and are sold by time slot - each slot can accommodate 1 to 4 participants.

The show is created by Sara Beil and KJ Knies, is produced by KJ Knies, Sara Beil, and Catie O'Donnell Heckel, written by Sara Beil with additional writing by Alex Pugh-Weber, production designed by Stephen Heckel, features original composition and sound design by Stephen Spies, and lighting design by Aiden Vice and Ian Momii.

The cast includes Jennie Sherer, Jenny Curtis, and Morgan Taylor as 'J' and Amanda Meyers, and Ryan Goldberg as 'Interviewer.'

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 43 Days 18 Hrs 50 Min 38 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Los Angeles Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming