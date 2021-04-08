NIGHT OF THE STARS Dedication Set for April 18 at Sierra Madre Playhouse

Sierra Madre Playhouse is ready to get festive as it plans to unveil its very own mini- Walk of Fame on the pavement in front of the historic building. Five individuals will be memorialized for their participation at the Playhouse during their lives to further the Playhouse's artistic mission. They're our heroes, and while they've departed, they'll be remembered always for their kindness, generosity and hard work.

Three of the stars are refurbished, and two of the stars are brand new. The individuals being remembered are: Charles Andrese, a Founder and Artistic Director; Stan Zalas, a Founder and Artistic Director; George Enyedi, a Visionary responsible for the purchase, renovation and refurbishment of the physical Playhouse itself, making us one of the very few local theatre companies to actually own its venue; Verna Chilton, actor and board member; and Barry Schwam, actor, musician, sound designer and board member.

There will be a live public ceremony unveiling the stars in front of the Playhouse on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. PDT. Following remarks remembering our Playhouse heroes, cake and champagne will be served. Health and safety protocols (e.g., masks) will be observed. The event will also be livestreamed, for those preferring to attend the festivities at home.

Livestream here:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gI8pNkmRkX4

Facebook: https://fb.me/e/3njrETjCg

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sierra.madre.playhouse/

Sierra Madre Playhouse, a performing arts venue since 1923, is located at 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024. Christian Lebano serves as the current Producing Artistic Director.

For more information visit: http://sierramadreplayhouse.org