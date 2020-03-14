Musical Theatre West's Production Of MAME At The Carpenter Performing Arts Center Postponed Due To Covid-19 Concerns

Musical Theatre West announced today that, in compliance with the directive of the California Department of Public Health, the upcoming production of Mame scheduled for March 27 through April 12, 2020 will be postponed.

Paul Garman, Executive Director/Producer of Musical Theatre West stated "We are currently working with the Carpenter Performing Arts Center for new dates in August 2020. As of today, rehearsals for the production have been postponed as well. The safety and well-being of our patrons and artists is of utmost importance to all of us at Musical Theatre West. While we would love to bring you this exciting production as soon as possible, we will closely monitor the ongoing reports from the CDC and State of California."

Patrons were notified today that once new dates have been announced, the process of securing ticket exchanges will begin, offering existing ticket holders top priority.

For more information, contact Musical Theatre West at tickets@musical.org or call (562) 856-1999.





