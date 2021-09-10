Musco Center for the Arts 'Reopening 2021-22' Offers a Season of Entertainment, Education, and Fun

The Marybelle and Sebastian P. Musco Center for the Arts at Chapman University returns to in-person public performances, distinguished by an expanded Leap of Art Residency programs led Micaela Taylor, Kishi Bashi, Marc Bamuthi Joseph, Daniel Bernard Roumain, and Chloe Arnold; more events on the open-air Bette and Wylie Aitken Arts Plaza like the Mostly Blues Festival with Keb' Mo' and Heartbeat of Mexico Festival; and increased cross-campus programs that amplify the passions of the University and further classroom engagement.

"Through its place at the nexus of Chapman's creative community, and in service to our region's diverse cultures, Musco Center is encouraged to pursue a bolder programming strategy during our 2021-22 Season," said Executive Director Richard T. Bryant.

"For this 'Season of Reopening' we have assembled a forward-looking mix of events, including performances by artists with whom we currently have or hope to build long-term relationships," Bryant added. "These artists are creating and performing works that explore contemporary social, cultural, and intellectual ideas and challenges, often while raising the narratives of people whose stories have not been fully voiced."

The broader range of programming and added free performances are designed to provide more engagement to both Chapman students and the surrounding communities, according to Bryant. The Chapman student experience, particularly that of performing arts students, will be enriched through an expanded collaboration between the College of Performing Arts (CoPA), its faculty, and Musco Center. Additional supplemental programming will be created for two streaming series: @THE MUSCO-Online and Virtual Field Trips, the latter offered free to schools throughout Orange County.

"Student artists and ensembles will not only have extraordinary new opportunities to distinguish their own performance talents," said Dr. Giulio M. Ongaro, CoPA's Dean, "but also have access to deeper learning experiences through the Master Classes that Musco Center is making available through its 'Leap of Art Residency' program."

Tickets to all 2021-22 Season visiting artist performances and events are on sale Monday, September 13 at www.muscocenter.org or by calling 844-OC-MUSCO (844-626-8726).