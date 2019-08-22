Musco Center Presents Disney's Pixar In Concert

Disney's 'Pixar in Concert', in which a live symphony orchestra performs selections from 14 Pixar film scores to a montage of scenes from each movie, comes to Musco Center for the Arts on Saturday, September 28 at 7:30pm.

Pixar has forever changed filmmaking while giving us some of the most enduring characters in cinematic history. From Toy Story to The Incredibles and UP, Pixar films are as magnificent to hear, as they are to see. To celebrate the timeless music of Randy Newman, Patrick Doyle, Thomas Newman, and Michael Giacchino, Disney created a concert version of songs and soundtracks that helped bring the films' characters to life while earning 10 Grammy Awards, three Academy Awards, and 10 Oscar nominations.

The symphony orchestra, comprised of more than 70 professional musicians and Chapman University music students, will perform selections from Cars, WALL•E, Ratatouille, A Bug's Life, Finding Nemo, Monsters, Inc., Brave and the others in a visually stunning, high-definition, multi-media family show. Broadway World called it "pure magic" and Huffington Post wrote, "It's a moment in life you'll remember forever."

The student participation is part of the Musco Master Class program, in collaboration with Chapman's College of Performing Arts. This Musco program creates opportunities for students to learn from and work with exemplary artists and scholars from around the world who perform and present what Chapman University teaches.

"This concert gives Chapman students a real-world work experience," said Richard T. Bryant, Musco Center Executive Director. "They rehearse with seasoned professional musicians over two days, and then perform for the Musco Center audience. It's indicative of our approach to the integration of our work with the life of the University. And our students can learn more about being a professional musician in those 48 hours that could be taught in a classroom."

"Disney's 'Pixar in Concert' marks the first of many collaborations between our students and professional musicians this season," said Dr. Giulio Ongaro, Dean of Chapman University's College of the Performing Arts. "A program like this is extremely valuable for the professional development of our students. Given the importance of orchestral music in the film industry, this is a unique opportunity for Chapman students to gain hands-on experience in the professional musical landscape."

The September 28, 2019 performance begins at 7:30pm. Tickets, beginning at $30, are available at www.muscocenter.org or through the Musco box office by calling 844-OC-MUSCO (844-626-8726). All print-at-home tickets include a no-cost parking pass. Musco Center for the Arts is located on the campus of Chapman University at 415 North Glassell, Orange, Calif.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You