Musco Center Announces Program Change For Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra

Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra has announced that its October 13 Musco Center for the Arts concert will now include Mozart's "Symphony No. 40 in G minor, KV. 550."

The Mozart Symphony, sometimes called "The Great G minor Symphony," replaces the previously announced Scheherazade by Rimsky-Korsakov, to create an evening dedicated to works for soprano and orchestra by Mozart and Puccini.

European sopranos Axelle Fanyo (France) and Jerica Steklasa (Slovenia) will join Kaleidoscope for the performance. The two winners of Kaleidoscope's 2019 International Vocal Competition were selected from more than 1,600 applications submitted by musicians in 90 countries.

The first half of the evening will include Mozart's "Ei parte . . . per pieta" from Cosi fan tutte; "Dove sono" and "Sull'aria" from Le Nozze di Figaro; and Puccini's "Si, mi chiamano Mimi" from La Bohème and "Un bel di vedremo" from Madame Butterfly. Following an intermission Kaleidoscope will perform Mozart's "Symphony No. 40 in G Minor."

Kaleidoscope's performance is part of the Musco Master Class series, which deepens the benefits of most of the season's artists and groups for students and faculty. These events enable small groups of Chapman University students to learn from and work with exemplary artists and scholars whose subjects expand on University curricula.

Kaleidoscope, in its sixth season and recognized as one of the world's fastest emerging conductorless orchestras, returns to Musco Center following its acclaimed debut during the 2018-19 Season. This is the first of two 2019-20 Season appearances by Los Angeles-based Kaleidoscope, which returns with a different program in May 2020.

Tickets, from $25 to $58, are available at www.muscocenter.org or by calling the Musco box office at 844-OC-MUSCO (844-626-8726). All print-at-home tickets include a no-cost parking pass. Musco Center is located at 415 North Glassell, on the Chapman University campus in the city of Orange.





