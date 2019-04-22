Multiple Personality Disorder Takes Center Stage In U.K. Dramedy RUPERT, RUPERT & RUPERT

Apr. 22, 2019  

Multiple Personality Disorder Takes Center Stage In U.K. Dramedy RUPERT, RUPERT & RUPERTGLOBAL DIGITAL RELEASING has signed on to distribute Tom Sands' bittersweet comedy RUPERT, RUPERT & RUPERT. This release will take place across digital platforms worldwide on Friday, April 26, 2019.

RUPERT, RUPERT & RUPERT was produced by Phil Harris, Tom Sands and Mick Sands (Screenplay from Mick Sands). The film's story centers around Rupert (Sandy Batchelor), a struggling actor with multiple personality disorder. His three identities battle for control after he lands the role of a lifetime as the lead in a West End play. At the play, he quickly falls for Stevie (Daisy Keeping), the makeup artist. But when his personalities threaten his career and love life, Rupert seeks the help and guidance of a therapist (Adam Astill) as he forges ahead in a hilarious yet heart-warming (and breaking) battle as to which 'Rupert' will take center stage.

GDR is set to initially release the film in a few territories. At first, RUPERT, RUPERT & RUPERT will be available in NORTH AMERICA and the U.K. on: Amazon, Google Play and iTunes. This release, on April 26th, will also be followed by another on VUDU, TUBI TV, iFlix and other platforms - in the coming months.

The distributor is sharing the official poster and trailer here - ahead of the film's release!

The official trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kb1c0ZI8Hcc

To Learn More About Global Digital Releasing Visit: http://www.globaldigitalreleasing.com/

And here: https://www.facebook.com/GlobalDigitalReleasing/



