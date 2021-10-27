Moving Arts Announces World Premiere of @PLAYAZ' By Dana Schwartz

MOVING ARTS is back to its first in-person production after 19 months of online-only offerings, and thrilled to announce that it has a new home, the Atwater Playhouse in Atwater Village where it will open with the world premiere production of 2019 O'Neill finalist, @PLAYAZ, written by Dana Schwartz and directed by Darin Anthony (BLISS (or Emily Post is Dead!), Burners).

While trying to balance respectful mid-life careers with a booming online gaming presence and a whole lot of viewers looking for guidance as they re-enter the world, Alan and Charlie find that real time challenges can be (almost) as exciting as a live gaming tournament, provided you surround yourself with a good team. The play explores modern relationships and the challenges that come with living our lives online. Combining real-life drama onstage with video game play on screen, @Playaz is a modern, immersive comedy with teeth.

@PLAYAZ will preview on Wednesday, November 10 & Thursday, November 11 at 7:30pm and will open on Saturday, November 13 at 8:00pm and will run through Monday, December 6, 2021 at Moving Arts' new home, Atwater Playhouse, 3191 Casitas Avenue, Ste.100, Los Angeles, CA 90039. Performances are Fridays, Saturdays & Mondays at 8:00pm; Sundays at 5:00pm.

Tickets are $30.00; Previews are Pay What You Will; Mondays are Pay What You Will; Opening Night is $40.00. Tickets can be purchased online at www.movingarts.org. If you need to reach Moving Arts by phone you may call 323-472-5646 and leave a message.