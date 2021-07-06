Moonlight Stage Productions' to Present BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Disney's "Beauty and the Beast," the award-winning worldwide smash hit Broadway musical, continues Moonlight Stage Productions' 40th anniversary summer season with performances scheduled July 21 through August 7 at 8 p.m. at the Moonlight Amphitheatre.

This enchanting musical experience hasn't been produced by Moonlight Stage Productions since 2005 and Producing Artistic Director Steven Glaudini has engaged Jamie Torcellini to direct and Bill Burns to choreograph. Both have deep professional ties to this Disney classic: Mr. Torcellini appeared in the original Los Angeles production and would continue with the show to Broadway playing LeFou.

Mr. Burns also appeared in the original LA production and would take the show to Broadway where he supervised the production going on to direct and choreograph numerous regional productions. Rounding out the artistic team are award-winning Music Director and Conductor Elan McMahan, returning for her 57th production and Assistant Music Director Devon Hunt.

Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" features the Academy Award®-winning score with music by Alan Menken and lyrics by the late Howard Ashman, with additional songs composed by Alan Menken and lyrics by Tim Rice. The book is written by Linda Woolverton.

Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" is the classic story of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped in a spell placed by an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end, and he will be transformed to his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.

Based on the 1991 Academy Award-winning animated feature film and celebrating 20 years since its Broadway premiere in 1994, Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" has become an international sensation that has been seen by over 35 million people worldwide in 22 countries and has been translated into 9 different languages.

The Acting Company features Jenna Lea Rosen as Belle, Michael Deni as the Beast, Michael Paternostro as Lumiere, Bets Malone as Mrs. Potts, Jerald Vincent as Cogsworth and Evan White as Gaston.

Rounding out The Acting Company is Mikayla Agrella (Babette), Jake Bradford (Ensemble), Josh Bradford (Ensemble), Gerilyn Brault (Ensemble), Laura Bueno (Ensemble), Zane Camacho (LeFou), Sandy Cameron (Ensemble), John Cardenas (Ensemble), Sarah Colt (Ensemble), Taylor Evans (Silly Girl/Ensemble), Cole Fletcher (Ensemble), Jack Gemmell (Ensemble), Abraham German (Chip), Augusto Guardado (Ensemble), Carly Haig (Silly Girl/Ensemble), Bryce Hamilton (Madame de la Grande Bouche), Cody Klepolo (Ensemble), Colden Lamb (Ensemble), Jordan Mazzocato (M. D'Arque/Ensemble), Billy McGavin (Ensemble), Ashlyn Miller (Ensemble), Sebastian Montenegro (Ensemble), Greg Nicholas (Ensemble), Bennett Selby (Ensemble) Kumari Small (Ensemble) and Jenna Viana (Ensemble).

The design team for "Beauty and the Beast" includes John Patrick (Scenic), Mela Hoyt Heydon (Costumes), Jean-Yves Tessier (Lighting), Jim Zadai (Sound), Jonathan Infante (Projections), Denice Paxton (Makeup and Prosthetics) and ZFX (Visual Effects). Scenery is provided by Citrus College Music Theatre Workshop and costumes are provided by 3-D Theatricals. Costumes are coordinated by Felicia Broschart and properties are coordinated by Gabrielle Tillinghast. Leading the technical production team is Technical Director Jennifer Edwards with stage management for the production by Stanley D. Cohen.

Tickets, priced $17 - $59, are on sale online at moonlightstage.com or by phone at (760) 724-2110.