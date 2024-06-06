Mister & Mischief's ESCAPE FROM GODOT Announced at the Moving Arts Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Appealing to theatre and puzzle fans alike, Top 50 Immersive Influencers Mister & Mischief's Escape from Godot will have a three-week run this August at the Moving Arts Theatre (3191 Casitas Ave #100 Los Angeles, CA 90039) in conjunction with RECON 2024.

Coined a "loving satire" of Samuel Beckett's Waiting for Godot by Mister & Mischief (a.k.a. Jeff and Andy Crocker), attendees will find themselves at a small theatre production of an existentialist play with an unexpected twist - an opportunity to escape. With just eight spots available for each showing, attendees must work together to explore the space, solve puzzles, call cues, and watch the performance with a chance to exit the play in 60 minutes or less.

"Escape from Godot gives rise to a strange sense of freedom, both by treating a masterpiece with such casual disregard and by dealing with questions of existence for which there are actual answers," says Stage Raw's Steve Fife. Sarah Wilson with Room Escape Artist calls it "fun, engaging and impressive... fun for theatre buffs and newbies alike."

Ranked in the top 40 worldwide by Top Escape Rooms Project (2019), Godot was also a 2018 IndieCade finalist, Hollywood Fringe Festival Award Nominee for Immersive Theatre (2018), and a Denver Film Festival selection. The production even received a shout out in the New York Times Decade of Theatre Round-up.

"This show launched a new chapter in our lives," says Jeff. "It means a lot to us, as it was our first official artistic collaboration as a couple. A lot has changed in the world since we first presented this piece, but fortunately, existential dread is evergreen."

Escape from Godot at Moving Arts Theatre

3191 Casitas Ave #100 Los Angeles, CO 90039

Performance Dates: August 9-11, 16-18, 24-25.

Tickets are $60 and will be on sale to the public on July 1.

With roots firmly planted in the worlds of theatre and themed entertainment, Mister & Mischief (a.k.a. Jeff and Andy Crocker) create fun-forward journeys beyond the fourth wall. With an unexpected blend of storytelling and real-world engagement, the husband-and-wife team help foster curiosity and connection through immersive experiences that encourage participants to revisit an opportunity to play pretend.

Think of them as your extroverted friend that allow anyone a safe place to step out of their shell and explore in places they'd otherwise never go.

Jeff and Andy have created experiences for clients including Universal Studios and Walt Disney Imagineering and their award-winning work has been praised by The New York Times, Broadway World and No Proscenium. They were recently named in Blooloop's International list of Top 50 Immersive Influencers

