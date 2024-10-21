Mira Costa Drama Tech Will Host Their Fall Production ANATOMY OF GRAY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join in for Mira Costa High School's captivating production of Anatomy of Gray. This thought-provoking play follows young June, who, after losing her father, wishes for a healer to save her small town. When a mysterious doctor arrives in a balloon, hope quickly turns to chaos. This poignant story weaves themes of loss, love, and healing into a compelling coming-of-age tale.

"Every year, we reflect on our recent seasons to identify new challenges and diversify the genres we offer. After two years of comedic productions, we chose Anatomy of Gray for its relevant themes and the rich, dramatic roles it offers our actors-providing them with deeply emotional material set against gritty circumstances." Director and co-Producer, Jonathan Westerberg.

Tickets are on sale on the website, www.miracostadramatech.org. The opening night performance is scheduled for Friday, November 8, at 7:30 PM in the Small Theatre at Mira Costa and runs 7 shows through November 16th. (dates and times listed on flyer and on website)

Anatomy of Gray will be adjudicated by the California Educational Theatre Association (CETA) this fall, following their "Superior" rating of last year's 2023 fall play, Peter and the Starcatcher.

Additionally, the Mira Costa Drama Tech department has received national recognition from the Educational Theatre Association (EdTA) for its outstanding achievements in theatre curriculum and education. Mira Costa is proud to be one of only 12 high schools in the U.S. to receive this distinction for the 2023-2026 school years.

