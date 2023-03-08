Mid-World Players Presents Harold Pinter's BETRAYAL In Their New Space At The Bold Theatre

Mid-World Players makes a bold choice as they open their 2023 Season with Harold Pinter's Betrayal in their new space at The Bold Theatre.

Betrayal is the story of an illicit affair that unfolds in reverse, from the end of a marriage to the first forbidden spark. Directed by Jesse Seann Atkinson, this mood driven piece moves slowly through the years, giving the audience a glimpse into the various hidden moments that took place.

Atkinson's use of music to transition between scenes and adding to the notorious Pinter pauses, this Nobel Prize winning play is re-staged and brought to life in a new and somber life, as a storm begins to brew, within the Bold's intimate space. "The human condition can never be satiated, whether in regards to experience, knowledge or lust. We crave what we do not have, and find ourselves drawn to the unattainable."

Through tremendous vulnerability, this tale is handled with such care and finesse by talented actors and gorgeous lighting design.

Starring Jess Be, John J Pistone, Jesse Seann Atkinson and Andrew Roberts and Lighting Design by Shasta Armstrong. Betrayal runs March 10th through March 26th, Friday and Saturday nights at 8pm and Sundays at 2pm.