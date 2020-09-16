Mid-World Players At The Found Theatre Presents Jean-Paul Sartre's NO EXIT

The production stars Jesse Seann Atkinson, Jessica Arcuri, Jessica Bill, and Robyn Lynn Couch.

If you thought lockdown was hell, wait until you experience Hell in its truest form, as Mid-World Players brings Jean-Paul Sartre's NO EXIT into the "comfort" of your own home. Immerse yourself into a world, much like your own, where no end is in sight. Inspired by the films of David Lynch, Jesse Seann Atkinson takes Sartre's script, and delves deep into the psyche and humanity of each of its creatures. Experience his vision as the Mid-World Players rip you out of your seat, and throw you down into the depths of Hell, right along with them. This is their second production in the Quarantine Collection, where socially distanced performance lives on. Starring Jesse Seann Atkinson, Jessica Arcuri, Jessica Bill, and Robyn Lynn Couch.

Mid-World Players is devoted to keeping live theatre as alive as possible under these new circumstances with the current pandemic. In hopes of getting back to the stage as soon as they can, they will continue to be creative, giving you theatre in a new form, socially distanced from the audience and other actors, filmed on their own, in their own space, and edited together to create a whole new experience.

Follow the link, https://gf.me/u/yna997, make any kind of donation you can to Mid-World Players, the cost of a ticket perhaps, and you will receive, via email, the Vimeo link to the film and the link to the Playbill. Once again, thank you so much for you support in the arts and to the Mid-World Players at The Found Theatre. (Performance does contain mature content.)

