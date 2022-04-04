Michael George Land's BLAZE Will Premiere at the Hudson Theater

The world premiere of BLAZE, written and directed by Michael George Land, is set to premiere at the Hudson Theater in Hollywood. BLAZE examines the long-lasting effects of personal trauma and how it alters the dynamic of a contemporary middle-class family. Focused through a lens of addiction & mental health, the brother of an alcoholic/ borderline must battle his family history in order to hold an intervention that could save his sister from the fate which befell their father. Inspired by real events from Michael George Land's life.

BLAZE stars Michael George Land (Marty), J. René Peña (Cynthia), Monique Asai Blanchard (Sofia), Sam Brittan (Russell), Jonathan Fishman (Greg), and Chelsea London Lloyd (Elyse). With Set Design by Thomas Buderwitz, Lighting Design by Brandon Baruch, and Costume Design by Chelsea Demirgian.

The play will run April 10 through May 8, 2022. Tickets are available at: www.BlazeStagePlay.com

Michael George Land is a writer, director and actor. He has received awards from Ink Magazine, The NexTV screenwriting competition and Fresh Voices. He wrote the book for the Opera "Niguma" and has earned his directing stripes working as a ghostwriter and shadow for the world's most successful commercial directors. While producing BLAZE, he came to see that no one else could play the role of Marty as authentically as he could, and boldly took on the risk of conveying the darkest, most painful moments of his real life in service of the material.