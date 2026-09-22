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Michael Feinstein to Join Los Angeles Jewish Symphony for GERSHWIN AND THE GOLDEN AGE

Michael Feinstein and Samuel Glicklich join conductor Dr. Noreen Green and the Los Angeles Jewish Symphony at the Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center.

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Michael Feinstein to Join Los Angeles Jewish Symphony for GERSHWIN AND THE GOLDEN AGE

Michael Feinstein will join the Los Angeles Jewish Symphony for Gershwin and the Golden Age at The Soraya on Sunday, October 11 at 8 p.m.

Conducted by Dr. Noreen Green, the Soraya original program will celebrate George Gershwin’s musical legacy and the work of his contemporaries who helped establish the emotional and symphonic language of American film scoring.

Gershwin’s move to Hollywood followed his success on Broadway and in classical music, placing him alongside the predominantly Jewish composers who helped define the sound of 1930s film scores.

Through his work with lyricist Ira Gershwin and his leadership of The Great American Songbook Foundation, Feinstein has become a leading historian and champion of the Gershwin legacy. The musician and educator will bring his experience as an interpreter of the brothers’ work to the program.

The concert will culminate with a rare performance of George Gershwin’s Piano Concerto in F major featuring pianist Samuel Glicklich. The work reflects Gershwin’s continuing influence across concert music, popular song and Hollywood film.

The Soraya Signature Series

Additional performances in The Soraya’s Signature Series will include:

  • Al Jardine & The Pet Sounds Band performing the music of Brian Wilson and The Beach Boys on Thursday, October 22 at 8 p.m.
  • DIAVOLO: Architecture in Motion’s ESCAPE on Saturday, November 21 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, November 22 at 3 p.m.
  • Audra McDonald on Saturday, April 3 at 8 p.m.
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