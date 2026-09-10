MARIACHI VARGAS DE TECALITLÁN to Return to The Soraya With Streaming Tickets Available

NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Known as 'El mejor Mariachi del Mundo' (the greatest mariachi in the world), Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán makes its return to The Soraya celebrating Mexican Independence Day with a concert titled, El Grito—in honor of the traditional call to arms against Spanish rule on the eve of Sep 16, 1810. The group last performed at The Soraya for three nearly sold-out nights in 2018. They make their return on Thursday, Sep 24, with limited tickets starting at $48.

As September is one of the most meaningful months in Mexican culture, a time when music, family, tradition, and national pride collide, Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán has created an all-new concert inspired by the spirit of El Grito de Independencia. The program includes a specially curated selection of music evoking Mexican pride, and promises to be an evening, 'Más Mexicano Que Nunca' ('More Mexican Than Ever')!

This performance also marks the group's 129th anniversary, more than one century of carrying the sounds of the country and its people across generations and countries.

Founded in 1897 as a quartet by Don Gaspar Vargas in the town of Tecalitlán, Jalisco, Mexico, Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán is now in its 129th year, with an ensemble comprised of 14 seasoned musicians under the direction of vocalist and violinist Carlos Martínez. The mariachi has previously toured with Luis Miguel and Banda El Recodo. Prior to joining Vargas, Martínez was the musical director for Mariachi Nuevo Tecalitlán.

The ensemble is the definitive mariachi, winning numerous awards and accolades, including the title of “World's Best Mariachi” since the 1950s.

The group's Sep 24 performance marks the fifth performance with The Soraya, and the opening of the performing art center's Hecho en Las Américas Series, founded in recognition of the diverse community of venue's surrounding San Fernando Valley and Los Angeles communities — and dedicated to the diverse and culturally rich music and dance forms of México, Central America, South America, and beyond.

Livestream the Concert for $9.99

This concert is one of several Hecho en Las Américas Series concerts that The Soraya will livestream for those who are unable to attend in person! Produced by the in-house video production team, this concert will be streamed for just $9.99 per household. Once purchased, streaming links will be sent to the e-mail on file 48 hours before the Sep 24 performance, and again on the day of the concert. The Purchase includes livestreaming and also a rewatch for up to 48 hours after the performance. To purchase, please click here.

Don't Miss a Los Angeles News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming