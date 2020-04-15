Method and Madness Present Live Stream Of Oscar Wilde's THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

Method and Madness continues their weekly broadcasts of classic plays this Friday with Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest! The reading is directed by Artistic Director Will Block.

Block says of the piece: "Earnest is one of the great comedic masterpieces of our time. It lovingly sends up just about every aspect of our society--from romance, courtship, and jealousy to class distinctions, sexual politics, and the nature of brother and sisterhood. And all of it is delivered in the wonderful vehicle of Oscar Wilde's bitingly funny, impossibly astute text. Join us for some tea, cucumber sandwiches, and absolute mayhem."

The ensemble cast features Jono Eiland as Jack Worthing, Dennis Renard as Algernon Moncrieff, Renee Torchio Macdonald as Gwendolyn Fairfax, Katie Hotchkiss as Cecily Cardew, Thomas Bigley as Lady Bracknell, Time Winters as Canon Chasuble, Dawn Alden as Miss Prism, and Matt Curtin as Lane and Merriman.

The broadcast can be viewed through the Method and Madness Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/methodandmadnesstheater/

More information about Method and Madness can be found at https://www.methodandmadnessco.com/.





