MenAlive Announces New Board Officers

This announcement is effective September 1, 2020.

MenAlive has announced the election of new officers of our Board of Directors for the 2020-21 year. This announcement is effective September 1, 2020.

2020 - 21 MenAlive Officers are:

Mike Auchter, President and Chairman, Board of Directors

Jim Taulli, Vice President

John Nguyen, Secretary

Dan Martin, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer

Michael (Mike) Auchter joined MenAlive in 2018 and most recently served as the Chorus Nominated Board Member. In 1988 Mike co-founded a men's chorus in Ann Arbor, Michigan where he served as both president and business manager for 7 years, leading the growth from 18 members to 75. Mike is honored to serve the MenAlive organization.

Jim Taulli joined the board in 2019 serving as Director of Governance and has been a singing member of the chorus since 2010. Jim also served as the staging director for "I Am Harvey Milk" and is slated to stage "Unbreakable" once the chorus returns to the stage. Jim is a College of the Arts, Dean Emeritus at California State University Fullerton.

John Viet-Triet Hoa Nguyen is a visual artist and is currently working as a designer for Taco Bell. He has sung as a MenAlive Bass since 2016. Being a performer has been very fulfilling for John as he has always had a love for the performing arts. The ongoing fight for LGBTQ+ equality motivates him to be an active member of MenAlive.

Dan Martin has performed with MenAlive since 2006 while also serving in leadership roles including Vice President and most recently CFO. Dan is currently a Vice President and Branch Manager for Union Bank. He has previously served on the Board of Directors for the Boys and Girls Club of Laguna Beach and Mission Viejo Chamber of Commerce.

