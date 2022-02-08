Melissa Peterman To Host The 9th Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards 

Actress and comedian Melissa Peterman, known for portraying 'Barbra Jean' on the television series "Reba" and currently on CBS #1 Comedy "Young Sheldon" as 'Brenda Sparks,' will host the 9th Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) Awards, presented by HASK Beauty, bringing her humor and talent to the star-studded event.

The MUAHS awards gala, honoring outstanding achievements of both make-up artists and hair stylists in motion pictures, television, commercials and live theater, will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at The Beverly Hilton Hotel and is co-produced by IngleDodd Media and Honeysweet Creative. The announcement was made today by Julie Socash, President of IATSE Local 706.



Melissa Peterman has performed in over 600 shows and become a staple on the comedy and improv scene. Her additional television credits include 'Bonnie Wheeler' in the People Choice Award-winning Freeform series "Baby Daddy,' EXP/Star of CMT's "Working Class" alongside Ed Asner, "Retired at 35," "Surviving Suburbia," "Rita Rocks," "Just Shoot Me," "Cedric," "American Dad" and Disney's "Sydney to the Max." She also starred in the online series "Dusty Peacock," and alongside Ed Asner in "Working Class."



Peterman is a frequent guest co-host on "Access Live" and "Daily POP." Her first televised comedy special, "Melissa Peterman: Am I the Only One?," aired on CMT. Melissa has hosted several competition shows, including Fox's "Punchline," CMT's "The Singing Bee," ABC Family's "Dancing Fools," and ABC's "Bet on Your Baby." She competed in Food Network's "Worst Cooks in America" and Fox's "25 Words or Less." She recently created, produced, and co-starred in a pilot "Valerie's Hot Dish" for the Food Network with Valerie Bertinelli and Nicole Sullivan.



Peterman made her feature film debut in the Coen Brothers' Oscar-winning movie Fargo. Other film credits include 40 Is the New Dead, Here Comes the Boom, and Dirty Politics. She has toured with Reba McEntire, Kelly Clarkson, George Strait, and Lee Ann Womack. A long-standing guest of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association, Melissa has hosted the Sing-A-Long Sound of Music at the Hollywood Bowl since 2004. She also hosts the LA Phil's annual Holiday Sing-Along at Walt Disney Concert Hall.



As previously announced, Jon Favreau, Academy Award-winning filmmaker best known for his creative, innovative work in the Star Wars, Iron Man and Avengers series, among many others, will receive this year's Distinguished Artisan Award, presented by actress Ming-Na Wen, star of Favreau's "The Mandalorian" and "The Book of Boba Fett." Award-winning Journeyman Makeup Artist Christina Smith, with over 100 credits and best known for her work on Caberet with Liza Minnelli, Schindler's List, Steel Magnolias and Hook, will receive the esteemed Vanguard Award. Award-winning actor Doug Jones, whose legendary characters have been created beneath masterful makeup and prosthetics, has been named the recipient of the inaugural The Chair Award.

