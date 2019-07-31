Maura Tierney to Lead Cast of the Geffen's WITCH

Geffen Playhouse today announced the full cast for its West Coast premiere of Witch, written by Jen Silverman (The Roommate, Collective Rage: A Play in Five Betties) and directed by Marti Lyons (How to Defend Yourself, Boticelli in the Fire). This marks the first Geffen production to launch the 2019/2020 season, the second season programmed by Artistic Director Matt Shakman.

The cast features Emmy nominee and Golden Globe winner Maura Tierney (ER, The Affair) as Elizabeth Sawyer, as well as Brian George (Three Seasons, Stuff Happens) as Sir Arthur Banks, Ruy Iskandar (Macbeth, The Tempest) as Frank Thorney, Evan Jonigkeit (Sweetbitter, The Snow Geese) as Scratch, Vella Lovell (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The Big Sick) as Winnifred and Will Von Vogt (Significant Other, Angels in America), who replaces previously announced Simon Helberg in the role of Cuddy Banks.

Previews for Witch begin Tuesday, August 20 in the Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater at Geffen Playhouse. Opening night is Thursday, August 29.

In this fiendishly funny new play by Jen Silverman, inspired by The Witch of Edmonton by Rowley, Dekker and Ford, a charming devil arrives in the quiet village of Edmonton to bargain for the souls of its residents in exchange for their darkest wishes. Elizabeth should be the easiest to target, having been labeled a "witch" and cast out by the town, but her soul is not so readily bought. An inventive retelling of a Jacobean drama, this sharp, subversive fable debates how much our souls are worth when hope is hard to come by.

Witch was commissioned by and premiered at Writers Theatre (Michael Halberstam, Artistic Director; Kathryn M. Lipuma, Executive Director).

Tickets currently priced at $30.00 - $120.00. Available in person at The Geffen Playhouse box office, by phone at 310.208.5454 or online at www.geffenplayhouse.org. Fees may apply.

Rush tickets for each day's performance are made available to the general public 30 minutes before showtime at the box office. $35.00 General / $10.00 Student

Photo Credit: Yann Rabanier





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You