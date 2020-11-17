Maura Hanlon Smith Performs ALL OF ME Fundraiser For Group Rep

Actress, singer and humorist entertains in a fundraiser for the Group Rep. The recorded streamed concert is available one day only from Saturday, November 21st at 7:00 pm (PST) through Sunday, November 22nd at 7:00 pm (PST). Free. Donations welcomed. Visit the GRT website, Facebook and YouTube to watch the show. Information thegrouprep.com.

You will love - and you'll have to laugh with - Maura Hanlon Smith as she reveals the challenges and triumphs of her life in ALL OF ME. There is something for everyone here as Maura paints a musical portrait of her journey using songs we love and stories we will love in an unforgettable evening.

Maura is an entrepreneur - running several businesses - a single mom, a renown actress and jazz singer who has performed all over the world, a poet, writer, producer, professional clown, divorce survivor and most importantly - a humorist!

Spend an evening with this consummate performer and share in the sheer joy as she entertains us with her passions (music and jazz), escapades (dating at 50), tiny victories and life lessons. Whoever you are, you may see a side of yourself in ALL OF ME with Maura Hanlon Smith.

For tickets to the show, information or donations please visit thegrouprep.com or call 818.763.5990.

Shows View More Los Angeles Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You