Marlene Forte Joins Recurring Cast of LINCOLN LAWYER on Netflix

Actress Marlene Forte is reprising her role as Judge Teresa Medina on Season 2 of Netflix's Lincoln Lawyer. Forte joins the recurring cast as the smart, overworked, and formidable judge who presides over an arraignment court downtown Los Angeles. Armed with a dry sense of humor, she does not suffer fools gladly but can tell a good argument when she sees one.

Adapted from Michael Connelly's book The Brass Verdict, The Lincoln Lawyer is a compelling and gripping legal drama streaming television series created for television by David E. Kelley and developed by Ted Humphrey, The show stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller as well as Neve Campbell, Becki Newton and Anhus Sampson.

The Lincoln Lawyer premiered on Netflix in May 2022 to rave reviews and ratings. In June 2022 Netflix announced the show would be back with a new season this year. Production on The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 began in November 2022 and is set to conclude sometime in March 2023.

In addition, ABC's The Rookie has added Marlene Forte to its Season 5 in a recurring role. Forte plays Karla Juarez, the mother of Celina Juarez played by actress Lizette Chavez. Karla is an agoraphobic woman who paints picture of her cockatiels, Lorca and Neruda, from her home to make a living.

The Rookie is a police procedural crime drama television series created by Alexi Hawley for ABC. The series currently in its 5th Season is based on real-life Los Angeles Police Department officer William Norcross, who moved to Los Angeles in 2015 and joined the department in his mid-40s.

Forte is most recently known for her roles in the Golden Globe Best Picture nominated film Knives Out; The Way Back opposite Ben Affleck; Hypochondriac, a psychological thriller about mental health on AppleTV and Prime Video, in which she is also a producer, the soon to be released Aristotle and Dante Discover The Secrets Of The Universe with an all Latin cast including Eugenio Derbez.

Her TV/streaming credits include Netflix's Altered Carbon and Good Girls and ABC's Superstore, AMC's Fear The Walking Dead, Marvel's Runaways on Hulu, ABC's Grey's Anatomy, and Fox's The Resident, just to name a few. "

Marlene Forte is repped by Paulo Andrés at Rothman Andrés and BRS/Gage Talent Agency.