Marlene Forte Joins Recurring Cast of LINCOLN LAWYER on Netflix

Adapted from Michael Connelly's book The Brass Verdict, The Lincoln Lawyer is a compelling and gripping legal drama.

Feb. 20, 2023  

Actress Marlene Forte is reprising her role as Judge Teresa Medina on Season 2 of Netflix's Lincoln Lawyer. Forte joins the recurring cast as the smart, overworked, and formidable judge who presides over an arraignment court downtown Los Angeles. Armed with a dry sense of humor, she does not suffer fools gladly but can tell a good argument when she sees one.

Adapted from Michael Connelly's book The Brass Verdict, The Lincoln Lawyer is a compelling and gripping legal drama streaming television series created for television by David E. Kelley and developed by Ted Humphrey, The show stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller as well as Neve Campbell, Becki Newton and Anhus Sampson.

The Lincoln Lawyer premiered on Netflix in May 2022 to rave reviews and ratings. In June 2022 Netflix announced the show would be back with a new season this year. Production on The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 began in November 2022 and is set to conclude sometime in March 2023.

In addition, ABC's The Rookie has added Marlene Forte to its Season 5 in a recurring role. Forte plays Karla Juarez, the mother of Celina Juarez played by actress Lizette Chavez. Karla is an agoraphobic woman who paints picture of her cockatiels, Lorca and Neruda, from her home to make a living.

The Rookie is a police procedural crime drama television series created by Alexi Hawley for ABC. The series currently in its 5th Season is based on real-life Los Angeles Police Department officer William Norcross, who moved to Los Angeles in 2015 and joined the department in his mid-40s.

Forte is most recently known for her roles in the Golden Globe Best Picture nominated film Knives Out; The Way Back opposite Ben Affleck; Hypochondriac, a psychological thriller about mental health on AppleTV and Prime Video, in which she is also a producer, the soon to be released Aristotle and Dante Discover The Secrets Of The Universe with an all Latin cast including Eugenio Derbez.

Her TV/streaming credits include Netflix's Altered Carbon and Good Girls and ABC's Superstore, AMC's Fear The Walking Dead, Marvel's Runaways on Hulu, ABC's Grey's Anatomy, and Fox's The Resident, just to name a few. "

Marlene Forte is repped by Paulo Andrés at Rothman Andrés and BRS/Gage Talent Agency.



Immerse yourself in a world of mystery and seduction at Tramp Stamp Granny's, where the line between reality and fantasy blurs with each pulse-pounding performance. Every Wednesday night, the audience becomes the detective in a fully immersive experience, tasked with solving the travesty that has befallen Cherry Poppins.
The Colony Theatre has release production photos from their production of the musical Calvin Berger. Directed by Ovation Award-winner Richard Israel with musical direction by Anthony Lucca, the cast features Corinne Miller, Jordan Quisno, Jasmine Sharma, and Frankie A. Rodriguez (star of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney+) as Calvin Berger. Check out the photos here!
The Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800) announced winners of its 27th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards in 14 categories of film, television, commercials, music videos and animation features, during a black-tie dinner gala at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown on Saturday night, February 18, 2023. 
Where the classics are concerned, L.A. doesn’t have any institution stronger than A Noise Within and if director Guillermo Cienfuegos, his wonderful actors and designers are working hard, they sure make it looks easy. From the first glimpse of that rampaged stage to the final dance, this MUCH ADO is an end-to-end delight.

February 20, 2023

Immerse yourself in a world of mystery and seduction at Tramp Stamp Granny's, where the line between reality and fantasy blurs with each pulse-pounding performance. Every Wednesday night, the audience becomes the detective in a fully immersive experience, tasked with solving the travesty that has befallen Cherry Poppins.
February 19, 2023

The Colony Theatre has release production photos from their production of the musical Calvin Berger. Directed by Ovation Award-winner Richard Israel with musical direction by Anthony Lucca, the cast features Corinne Miller, Jordan Quisno, Jasmine Sharma, and Frankie A. Rodriguez (star of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney+) as Calvin Berger. Check out the photos here!
February 19, 2023

How I Learned to Drive, the Pulitzer Prize winning play by Paula Vogel, directed by Steve Jarrard. and presented by Collaborative Artists Ensemble is playing at Sherry Theater though March 19, 2023. Check out photos here!
February 18, 2023

What’s more important: writing the truth, or telling a good story? The Fountain Theatre’s West Coast premiere of the Broadway hit play, The Lifespan of a Fact, opens tonight at the Fountain Theatre in East Hollywood, with multiple award-winning director Simon Levy at the helm. Check out photos from the production here!
February 18, 2023

Originally performed solo by Smith, “Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992” has been reimagined for a cast of five performers. Thirty years after its world premiere, Center Theatre Group will celebrate the West Coast premiere of the revised production by giving away 1,000 tickets to Angelenos.
