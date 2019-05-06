Marla Gibbs, Freda Payne, Florence LaRue And More Star In LEGENDS, MOVEMENT, AND MEMORIES

The Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival presents its annual programming for the West Hollywood area to the Greenway Court Theatre, 544 N. Fairfax Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90036 on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 8:00 p.m.

The evening will be hosted by Marla Gibbs and Freda Payne. Ms. Gibbs achieved fame as a television comedy legend for her roles on the series The Jeffersons and 227. She also appeared frequently on The Hughleys and the daytime drama Passions. Her stage credits include Medea, The Amen Corner, The Gingerbread Lady and Boeing Boeing.

Freda Payne is a legendary performer of rhythm and blues and pop, whose hits like Band of Gold, The Unhooked Generation, Bring Home The Boys, and Cherish What Is Dear to You are beloved by the boomers who bought her hits by the millions. Also an actor, she appeared in dozens of films. She appeared on Broadway with Sammy Davis Jr. and the Nicholas Brothers, and also in Hallelujah Baby and Lost in the Stars,

The performers include:

Florence LaRue, an original member of The 5th Dimension, the pop group that so often dominated the charts in the 60s and 70s with their hit songs, will perform some of the award-winning singing group's big hits.

Freda Payne will perform an excerpt from her show Ella Fitzgerald, First Lady of Song, bringing to life the immortal Ella Fitzgerald and her revered career as an extraordinary jazz singer.

Sheetal Gandhi in BAHU-Beti-Biwi (Daughter-inLaw, Daughter, Wife). A tour-de-force excerpt combining dance, stirring vocalization, and percussive text that glides between humorous portraiture and active resistance,

Juli Kim shares two dance works. Five Drum Dance exemplifies Korean traditional music with a touch of Western influence. New Leaf, deeply rooted in Korean "Han," symbolically unfolds the innocence of the new leaf when there is change in life.

The Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival's Legends, Movement and Memories promises to be an exceptional evening of theatre, music and dance. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. To order, go to http://lawtf.org or call (818) 760-0408.

The show is supported in part by the City of Wet Hollywood and its Arts and Cultural Affairs Commission.





