Marieann Meringolo To Make West Coast And Boston Debuts On 2020 Spring Tour

Award winning Songstress, Marieann Meringolo, will make her West Coast and Boston Debuts at the popular nightclubs, "Feinstein's at Vitello's" in Studio City, CA on March 30th and "Martinis Above Fourth" in San Diego, CA on April 1st and at "Club Cafe'" in Boston MA, on March 21st. The tour also includes a return appearance to the popular New York nightclub, "The Beach Cafe," on March 27th.

The tour will feature two different shows from the gifted team of Marieann and her Director: Will NunziataAt "Feinsteins at Vitello's" and "Martinis Above Fourth," Marieann will Debut her critically acclaimed "Between Yesterday and Tomorrow:Songs of Alan & Marilyn Bergman" concert.

The theatrical concert celebrates the three-time Academy Award-winning songwriting team of Alan & Marilyn Bergman.

The last year has been an exciting time for the celebrated songstress. Last March, she returned to the legendary cabaret haunt, "Don't Tell Mama" for the first time in 30 years, and was gifted with a sell out! In June, Marieann made a highly acclaimed debut at the Provinetown Cabaret Festival, became a member of the famous Friar's Club, with a special appearance of her "Bergman" tribute. A Sold Out! event held for members of this prestigous club. In October, she appeared at the legendary Provincetown Woman's weekend, and closed out the year in December with her 13th Sold Out! appearance at the Best nightclub room in New York, "Feinstein's/54 Below," with her "In the Spirit" show.

The acclaimed CD "Between Yesterday and Tomorrow:The Songs of Alan & Marilyn Bergman" has continued to recieve airplay around the country, a year and a half after it's release. It has been featured on the Jay Daniel's "Simply Timeless Radio Show;" David Kenny's "Everything Old Is New Again" the "Penthouse Radio" stations and the Jonathan Schwartz show to receiving multiple spins on Russ Kassoff's "The Jazz Deli" radio show, along side her idols, the late Michel Legrand and Barbra Streisand.

For tickets please visit:

Feinstein's at Vitello's: https://tinyurl.com/tqykelv

Martinis Above Fourth: https://tinyurl.com/veswukj

Club Cafe': https://tinyurl.com/vzxepz4

The Beach Cafe: https://tinyurl.com/qmymtnj

Purchase her album here: https://store.cdbaby.com/cd/marieannmeringolo





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You