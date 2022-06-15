Mariah Rose Faith Casillas & Janaya Mahealani Jones Will Premier SEASONS: A New Musical Song-Cycle in Los Angeles

SEASONS: A New Musical Song-Cycle, will have its West Coast Premier on August 1st at the Hollywood Majestic in Los Angeles!

Seasons follows six childhood friends, who within the span of six years, will go through some of the milestone seasons of life. They will chase careers, fall in and out of relationships and transition into adulthood. With a mix of nostalgic introspection and 80's rock inspiration, Seasons will answer the lifelong question of why seasons of our life must change and why change is good!

Tyler Tafolla is a California based up-and-coming musical theatre writer, performer and director. He is the creator of Seasons: A New Musical Song-Cycle. The show's exciting concept album was originally released in October of 2020 and features Desi Oakley, Mariah Rose Faith Casillas, Adante Carter and others. The concept album is now available to purchase courtesy of Broadway Records. Seasons had its New York Premier in January of this year at Feinstein's/54 Below and featured Shereen Pimentel, Gerard Canonico, Jerusha Cavazos and many more!

This new Los Angeles concert will feature Mariah Rose Faith Casillas, Janaya Mahealani Jones, Matthew Malecki, Bethany Slomka, Thomas Adoue Polk and Tyler Tafolla!

You can see the concert of "Seasons: A New Musical Song-Cycle" Monday, August 1st at 8:00pm located at the Hollywood Majestic (671 N Berendo St, Los Angeles, CA 90004). For ticket and show time information go to https://www.hollywoodmajestic.com/events/seasons-a-musical-cycle You can also follow the musical on Instagram @seasonsmusical

For more of Tyler's work, visit tylertafolla.com

Photo Credit: Tyler Tafolla and "Seasons: A New Musical Song-Cycle"