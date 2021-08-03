Mariachi Arcoiris, World's First LGBTQ+ Mariachi Band, Announced At The Wallis

Mariachi Arcoiris de Los Angeles, the world's first LGBTQ+ mariachi band, presents sounds and rhythms from south of the border in back-to-back performances on Thursday and Friday, August 26 and 27, 2021, 8 pm, on the outdoor stage at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

Showcasing the musical and folklore traditions of Mexico's rich culture, the unique and dynamic ensemble made history when it created a haven where mariachi musicians who identify as LGBTQ+ come together and perform traditional Mexican regional music in an otherwise "machista" and discriminating subculture of the mariachi world. Mariachi Arcoiris de Los Angeles, led by director Carlos Samaniego, features among its ranks Natalia Melendez, the first transgender woman in the history of mariachi.

"Having the opportunity to host the world's first LGBTQ+ inclusive mariachi band at the Wallis this summer is thrilling," says The Wallis' Artistic Director Paul Crewes. "The passion of these innovative artists for traditional Mexican regional music will allow us to experience enchanting and inspiring performances for the whole family. I could not be happier that they are making their Wallis debut this summer."

For safety updates and protocols, please visit https://thewallis.org/safety

Tickets to Mariachi Arcoiris de Los Angeles are $30 and are on sale now. The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. To purchase tickets and for more information, please visit www.thewallis.org/Mariachi or call 310-746-4000 (Tue. - Fri. 9:30 am - 2:30 pm).