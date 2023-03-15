Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Maggie Crane's SIDE BY SIDE Announced At The Yard Theater

Maggie Crane's darkly funny solo show is an autobiographical account of growing up amidst disability, death, and Dunkin Donuts.

Mar. 15, 2023  

THE YARD THEATER, presents Maggie Crane in Side by Side on April 5th at 9:00pm and April 6th at 7:00pm.

Can you ever be as cool as your older brother? Not when he has a purple sparkly wheelchair and everyone's attention. Set during the early 2000s in the crunchy-granola-meets-redneck-woods of Western Massachusetts, Maggie Crane's darkly funny solo show is an autobiographical account of growing up amidst disability, death, and Dunkin Donuts. To ground the show in preteen angst and vulnerability, Maggie uses pop punk and her lifelong obsession with the worst band of all time, Panic at the Disco. Side by Side is part solo show, part stand-up special about comedian Maggie's relationship with her older brother Aiden. Aiden was blind, in a wheelchair, and developmentally disabled, but this never stopped the wild jealousy, sibling rivalry, and unique bond between the two siblings. Directed by Annalisa Plumb.

Maggie Crane in Side By Side plays The Yard Theater (4319 Melrose Avenue) on April 5th at 9:00pm and April 6th at 7:00pm. Tickets are $15. Tickets and information are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2230890®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftheyardtheater.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Maggie Crane is a double Aquarius, a lapsed Catholic, a 34 DD, an organ donor, a bitchloversinnersaint and unfortunately, a Brooklyn based stand up comedian. After moving from the middle of nowhere Massachusetts to a scary windowless basement, she decided to become a comedian and stay in scary basements forever. Maggie regularly features at Clubs, Cabarets, and various dive bars all over New York City. In 2017 and 2018 she featured at High Mud Comedy Festival In North Adams MA and in 2019 she toured all over the U.S with Dan LaMorte on the Infect Me Once tour. She hosts various shows around New York (Soup of the Day, Sacred Heart Middle and High School Talent Show) and borrows her mom's Subaru to do stand-up around the country. Maggie is also a writer (who isn't!) who's plays have been featured at Dixon Place and The Brick Theatre. Maggie is very funny and very beautiful (also writing this right now!) - but more importantly, punctual and terrified of conflict so book her on your weird ass shows! She can be seen at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival this summer.




