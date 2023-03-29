MUTANT OLIVE 2.0 Extends Through at The Hudson

The hilarious, heart-wrenching Mutant Olive 2.0 by writer/performer Mitch Hara (Smothered on Amazon Prime) has extended at the Hudson Theatres, where performances will continue every Tuesday through April 25. Father and son forgiveness is at the core of Hara's manic, brave, tour-de-force performance as Adam Astra, an actor whose past seems to constantly seep into his present. Set during what turns out to be a truly cringe-worthy audition, Astra relays tales of his soul-sucking childhood, monstrous substance abuse, rampant sex, crashed cars, an out of body experience and a black cape - even as he tries out for his dream role in Hamilton: Unplugged.

WHO:

Written and Performed by Mitch Hara

Directed by Carlyle King

Production consultant: Zeke Rettman

Presented by Boombaby! Productions and the Hudson Theatres

WHEN:

Extended through April 25, 2023

Remaining performances:

Tuesdays at 8 p.m.: March 28, April 4, April 11, April 18, April 25

WHERE:

Hudson Guild Theatre

6539 Santa Monica Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90038d