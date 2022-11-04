(MOSTLY)MUSICALS Is Moving Out Of Feinstein's At Vitello's This Month

Don't miss music director Gregory Nabours and a stellar lineup of talent from LA and Broadway on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 for MOVING OUT - a farewell to Vitello's, the show's main home for the past 7 years!

After many years of incredible music events, Feinstein's at Vitello's will have its final show at the end of 2022. So, come celebrate with (mostly)musicals one more time in its home-away-from-home on November 22nd - tickets are available now!

Performers currently scheduled to appear include Broadway's Sharon McNight (Tony nominee: STARMITES, MAC lifetime achievement award winner), Michael-Leon Wooley (LITTLE SHOP, FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE, film: DREAMGIRLS, THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG), April Nixon (CATS, TOMMY), and Eric B. Anthony (HAIRSPRAY, THE LION KING), plus LA favorites Alli Miller (Cherry Poppins), Amanda Kruger (Greenway Court's A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC), Christopher Maikish (CABARET at Celebration), Danny Bernardo (MAMMA MIA at East West and La Mirada), Garrett Clayton (Pennywise in Rockwell's IT, TV: Link in HAIRSPRAY LIVE), Miatta Lebile (Second City Hollywood), Michael Thomas Grant (LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE, TV: ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST), Sherry Mandujano (REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES, TV: "Superstore"), and Will Collyer (BREAKING THROUGH at Pasadena Playhouse, Tommy in Musical Theatre Guild's BRIGADOON), with more TBA.

Tickets for (mostly)musicals MOVING OUT are $20/general admission and $30/VIP and a limited number are available at www.feinsteinsatvitellos.com. Doors open at 6pm for dinner and drinks, show time is 7:30pm with the open mic after party immediately following. Feinstein's at Vitello's is located on the upper level of the popular Vitello's Restaurant at 4349 Tujunga Avenue, Studio City, CA. Street parking and limited valet parking are available.

(mostly)musicals is a (mostly)bi-monthly themed cabaret series in LA produced by amy francis schott with music director Gregory Nabours - join our email list at www.mostlymusicalsLA.com to always know about upcoming shows! (and there will be upcoming shows in another venue - save the date of 01.10.23!)

A minimum of $25.00 is required per person while inside the showroom. Dining in the restaurant or any of our bars does not apply to the showroom minimum. Service fees apply to all tickets purchased via Eventbrite, at the door, and/or at the Box Office. Guests requiring accessible seating should book directly by calling 818-769-0905