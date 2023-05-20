MOE Premieres at Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival

Burro Squad Productions, the film division of L.A.'s Latino Theater Company, has announced the premiere screening of Moe at the Chinese 6 Theatres on Saturday, June 3 at 5:30 p.m. as part of the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival.



Moises - his friends call him "Moe" - is throwing a going away party because he's dying of AIDS. He's a theater artist working on a one-man... uh, make that a one-woman... show. He invites his closest friends over for his "going away for good" party, but his plans go awry when his best friend, who has given himself to the Lord, and his ex, whom he hasn't seen in 15 years, show up. All the while Moe's alter ego, a torch-singing drag queen, wants to take him for "the ride of his life."



Directed by Jose Luis Valenzuela, Moe is adapted for the screen by Evelina Fernández from her GLAAD Award-winning play, Dementia. The film stars Sal Lopez, who originated the role on stage, alongside fellow Latino Theater Company members Geoffrey Rivas, Lucy Rodriguez and Fernández. Also in the cast are Danny De La Paz, Tonantzin Esparza, Richard Coca and Renée Victor.



"It took 17 years to bring Moe to the big screen," says Valenzuela. "We shot the film in 2005 on 35mm, with a very limited budget. It was only the generous support of our friends, colleagues and community, who remained passionate about reaching a wider audience with the story, that enabled us to finally bring it to the screen."



For more information, go to www.moefeaturefilm.com.