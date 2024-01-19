MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE Celebrates U.S. Premiere In L.A. At Hollywood Pantages Theatre, February 6- 11

Broadway in Hollywood, Sadler's Wells, and Universal Music UK are pleased to announce that the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles will host the U.S. Premiere performances of MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE, a new dance theatre production by Sadler's Wells Associate Artist Kate Prince, set to the music of 17-time Grammy Award-winning artist Sting.

MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE will play the Hollywood Pantages Theatre for a limited one-week engagement (seven performances only); February 6 – 11, 2024.

Tickets for MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE are available for purchase at www.BroadwayInHollywood.com or in-person at the Hollywood Pantages Box Office. Check the website for current box office hours. All prices are subject to change without notice.

MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE made its world premiere at Sadler's Wells' West End theatre, The Peacock, on Wednesday 19 February 2020. Gravity-defying lyrical hip hop dance and breath-taking music combine in a moving story of humanity and hope.

MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE sees a village alive with joyous celebrations suddenly come under siege. In the chaos, three siblings - Leto, Mati and Tana - are separated from their parents. They undertake a perilous journey to new lands and set out on their own extraordinary adventures. Songs include Every Breath You Take, Roxanne, Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic, Walking On The Moon, Englishman In New York, Shape Of My Heart and Fields Of Gold.

The soundtrack to MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE also features new vocals by Sting and new arrangements by Grammy and Tony award winner Alex Lacamoire (Hamilton, The Greatest Showman), with guest vocals from award-winning actress and singer Beverley Knight MBE and Lynval Golding (The Specials).



The dance troupe for MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE includes Oliver Andrews, Lindon Barr, Deavion Brown, David Cottle, Harrison Dowzell, Nestor Garcia Gonzalez, Natasha Gooden, Lizzie Gough, Anna Holström, Megan Ingram, Ajani Johnson-Goffe, Charlotte Lee, Daniella May, Dylan Mayoral, Serena McCall, Lukas McFarlane, Robbie Ordona, Lara Renaud, Hannah Sandilands, Jessey Stol, Steven Thompson, Gavin Vincent, and Malachi Welsh.

MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE is recommended for ages 12 and up. The presentation contains moments of adult content. Children under the age of 5 will not be admitted into the theatre. All patrons must have a ticket, regardless of age.

For more information about MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE, please visit www.SadlersWells.com/On-Tour.