MB Stage Productions To Present GHOSTS CAN'T PAY RENT At The 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival

MB Stage Productions will present Ghosts Can't Pay Rent at the 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival.

A wisp, a witch, and a waitress all learn to live in an apartment where the souls are as overdue as the water bill. Olive struggles to keep up with the unending obligations of being alive; her rent, her job, and most of all her friend Cas, a ghost that's lived in their apartment for over 60 years. She begins to come out of her shell after meeting her new roommate Priya, a trendy writer with pagan principles. Cas, however, feels that Priya is driving a wedge between herself and Olive. Slowly, feelings she never wanted to unveil bubble to the surface and the unseen trauma that haunts the apartment begins to unravel. This sapphic saga of loving and loathing in a world of occultic observations proposes the query, just what or who are we willing to endure through life, death, love, and regret?

Ghosts Can't Pay Rent is a story that takes place in a paranormal world, but addresses issues that are all too real. The impact of repressed identity and the pressures of daily survival take the front seat in a love story between three women from wildly different backgrounds. At its core, Ghosts Can't Pay Rent seeks to give relief to the struggles of self-acceptance in a time and place where issues of identity have become consumed by political talking points. This show is a subversion of prototypical dramas and love triangles, focusing instead on the struggles of the individual and how the support of love and friendship serves to bolster rather than demolish.

Ghosts Can't Pay Rent will be performed at The Actor's Company on The Other Stage. Performance Dates include:

Sunday June 4 2023, 2:00 PM | 1hr

Saturday June 10 2023, 9:30 PM | 1hr

Friday June 16 2023, 9:30 PM | 1hr

Saturday June 17 2023, 6:00 PM | 1hr

Thursday June 22 2023, 10:00 PM | 1hr

Tickets to Ghosts Can't Pay Rent can be purchased online at the Click Here. Tickets are on-sale now!

About The Writer, Sarah Ruttan:

Since joining Make Believe Stage Productions in 2015, Sarah Ruttan has gone from actor, to company team member, to producer, to writer throughout the years. In 2018, Sarah made her journey into playwright status with Monsters of Man: A Supernatural Anthology. The world premiere piece showcased Sarah's deep love of all aspects of horror and the supernatural. It was, however, at her mother's plea to please write something she could watch without being terrified that the idea behind Ghosts Can't Pay Rent was formed.

The sapphic supernatural romantic comedy was written in 2019 and set for a debut performance in the Summer of 2020. However, due to extenuating circumstances, the original production was placed on hold until such time the world of theatre could open its doors once more. A blessing in disguise, as this allowed Sarah another three years to re-write the play another two times. She is pleased to say that it is finally ready for its debut in the year 2023 for the Hollywood Fringe Festival, and is excited to be working with Make Believe Stage Productions, and Director Bennett Cousins to finally bring her romantic side to light. Mind you, there are still ghosts involved, so one can't say she's strayed too far from her love of the supernatural after all.

About The Director, Bennett Cousins:

Bennett is thrilled to make her directorial debut with MB Stage Productions, having previously enjoyed getting stabbed, shot, bludgeoned, and condemned for eternity with the team in prior Fringe years. Offstage, you can find her in Tales of the Extraordinary, the Boston Metaphysical Society, Battlestar Galactica: Deadlock, Diced Thespians, Alleluia! The Devil's Carnival, Attackers of Opportunity, and the audiobook shorts of Ruthanne Reid.

About The Producer, Park Lytle:

Park Lytle is a current MFA student at the California Institute of the Arts, studying Creative Producing within the School of Management. Prior to CalArts, Park received his Bachelor's in Economics from Fairfield University and went on to work at The Florida Studio Theatre in their Development Office. While Park has lived and worked across the country, he is originally from Seattle, Washington. Recent producing credits include Everybody, Roberto Zucco, Night of the Falling Stars, and The 2023 CalArts Acting Showcase.

MB Stage Productions, LLC specializes in nerdy, experimental theatre. With a foundation in interactivity and nerd aesthetics, MB Stage Productions strives to be on the leading edge of theatre. MB Stage achieved success with their 2015 Hollywood Fringe production of THE VIDEO GAMES, an audience-interactive parody of the Hunger Games book series and the Super Smash Bros game franchise. The production company has participated in the Hollywood Fringe Festival every year since 2014 with a focus in workshopping nerdy and queer productions ranging from TTRPG musicals to coming-of-age autofictions. This year, MB Stage will be workshopping two productions with trans-centric stories and a sapphic supernatural one act. In addition, MB Stage Productions will be entering their eighth year of running a performing arts and youth summer camp in conjunction with Edutainment Arts and the Torrance YMCA. MB Stage has two theatre divisions: Nerdy Theatre, a division for all things interactive, immersive, and experimental; and Nerds Gone Deep Theatre, a nerdy take on serious, hard-hitting issues and themes.