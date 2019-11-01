MAC Winner, Ann Kittredge, Will Make West Coast Debut At Feinstein's At Vitello's

MAC winner, Ann Kittredge, Makes her West Coast Debut at Feinstein's at Vitello's, November 12th @ 8:00 p.m; with the acclaimed "Fancy Meeting You Here: An Evening of Arhens and Flaherty." Special Guests are Andrea Marcovicci and Marcus Lovett.

2018 MAC Award winner Ann Kittredge brings her critically acclaimed show to Feinstein's at Vitello's after rave reviews and return engagements at Feinstein's/54 Below in New York City.

In Fancy Meeting You Here: An Evening of Ahrens & Flaherty, the multi-talented performer of shows on and off Broadway will explore the illuminating, witty, sensitive lyrics of Lynn Ahrens combined with the compelling, vital, and eclectic melodies of Stephen Flaherty. Their collaboration has included Tony winning Ragtime and Once On This Island, as well as Anastasia, Rocky, Seussical, and My Favorite Year.

Directed by the "Queen of Cabaret," Andrea Marcovicci and Musical Direction by award winning Alex Rybeck with Kevin Axt on Bass, you will be transported from Dublin, to England to a Caribbean island and more.

Ann is a lifelong performing artist. She has performed on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and at major venues across the country, working with top producers and directors throughout her extensive career. When she became a mother, she took a brief hiatus from performing to channel her undying theatrical passion into a new area: Performance Education. There, she found challenges and rewards to rival those of Broadway. She immersed herself in education advocacy, volunteer work and lending her voice to the voiceless. This included a seat on the Community Education Council. She directed childrens' plays, mentored children in acting, singing and auditioning, and introduced an after-school drama program at a NYC Public High School.

Alex Rybeck: Music director, composer, arranger, best known for his long associations with world class singers such as Liz and Ann Hampton Callaway, Faith Prince, Jeff Harnar, Kitty Carlisle Hart, and many others. Has won MAC, Bistro, Nightlife and BroadwayWorld.com awards. His original music has been heard at Carnegie Hall (sung by The NYC Gay Men's Chorus), on recordings (Nancy LaMott, and others), and in numerous concert halls and cabarets. Broadway credits include MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG and GRAND HOTEL, and he is a graduate of Oberlin College and NYU's Graduate Musical Theater Writing Program.

