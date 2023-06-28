Los Yesterday's And Thee Illusions Will Perform At Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles and Mano y Mano presents Los Yesterday's and Thee Illusions on July 14, 2023.

They will be part of Levitt LA's 16th season of free summer performances in MacArthur Park where over 60,000 people of all ages and backgrounds gather together to enrich the cultural experience Los Angeles has to offer.

Los Yesterdays are three of the most esteemed independent music producers in all of Los Angeles together, drummer Gabriel Rowland, guitarist Tom Brenneck (who previously worked with the late Charles Bradley), and Daptone Records label founder Gabe Roth aka Bosco Mann.

Along with singer/songwriter Victor Benavidez they create a smoothly polished sound of modern "souldies."

Thee Illusions is LA's premiere SOUL group. Bringing you sweet harmonies and melodic horn lines all topped off with Atara Phillips' killer vocal range, love is the message

Los Yesterday's and Thee Illusions are just one of the FREE summer concerts presented at the Levitt Pavilion!

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles makes live music accessible to all, creating stronger and more connected communities while celebrating the diversity of our city and beyond. Every summer, FREE concerts are presented at Levitt Pavilion, featuring acclaimed, emerging talent to seasoned, award-winning performers in a broad range of music genres. Over 60,000 people of all ages and backgrounds gather on the lawn in historic MacArthur Park to enjoy free live music under the stars. Programming is designed to appeal to all tastes, attracting people from all walks of life to come together for a shared evening of great music, cultural celebrations and a family-friendly atmosphere offered at the Levitt Pavilion!