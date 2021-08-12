Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival Plans EMPOWERMENT WEEK-END This September

The Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival's Annual EEMPOWERMENT WEEK-END virtual format lends itself to a full weekend of educational programming.

This week-end event is full of career training from industry professionals, designed to give a boost to solo performers, but will also be of value to anyone contemplating online or live theatrical production in Los Angeles and those who wish to tour in these changing times. Attendees will be able to attend 9 offerings including an interview with LAWTFs Co-Founder, Adilah Barnes, and workshops and panels.

TOPICS TO BE COVERED

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 17, 2021

7:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m. PDT

A CONVERSATION WITH LAWTF CO-FOUNDER ADILAH BARNES

LAWTF Co-Founder Adilah Barnes whose award-winning career on stage and in film and television has spanned over 50 years, will speak on LAWTF's EMPOWERMENT WEEK-END, the Festival's 29-year history as the longest running solo Festival in Los Angeles, and the impact of the 2020 pandemic and unrest on the world of theatre in general and, specifically on LAWTF, as well as the Festival's resilience and ability to pivot creatively.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

A SPIRITUAL APPROACH TO CREATING A SOLO SHOW

10:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. PDT

(Workshop)

Wherever you are at in your solo theatre journey, whatever level of experience, even if you are just curious because the idea of creating a solo show has been dancing around in your head, this workshop will meet you where you are and use spiritual techniques such as meditation and visualization to guide you to the next level. All that is required to attend is a willingness to explore, a pen and paper, or a laptop. This workshop offers a safe and supportive space to develop new stage material. This workshop will also address the impact of COVID 19 on our well-being, creativity and writing. So join other creatives online in a welcoming space for expression and exploration.

SUCCESSFUL MARKETING FOR YOUR SOLO SHOW

11:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. PDT

(Panel)

This informative panel is designed to cover print and online collateral materials such as flyers, postcards, and program design; marketing tools such as social media posts, blasts, blogs, video promos, websites and more. This panel will discuss the media in areas such as traditional and online print, radio, and television; social networking, community outreach, and target marketing. Hiring the right publicist and utilizing free marketing will also be explored.

TEAMWORK MAKES THE DREAM WORK

12:00 p.m.- 1:00 p.m. PDT

(Panel)

This panel discussion will cover the professional team needed to make a solo show shine from producer and director, to lighting and sound technicians, from marketing and publicity, and to live vs online theatre venues as we navigate our new normal. Participants will also learn how to create a supportive team that will make a dream show a reality.

1:00- 1:30 p.m. BREAK





BUSINESS OF THE BIZ

1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. PDT

(Panel)

This panel will focus on union vs. non-union; how to select a director and dramaturg; selecting a photographer and videographer; negotiating fees and contracts for your live show; how to select a live theatre venue keeping in mind social distancing, testing, and safety; partnering with presenters; and online performance options. Participants will also learn how to barter or co-produce a live or online production, and how to market at little or no cost.

ACTIVISM THROUGH ART

2:30 P.M. - 3:30 P.M. PDT

(Workshop)

This workshop will explore ways to proactively address solo writing during our COVID 19 and civil unrest pandemics. As creative "first responders," our proactive voices of protest have the opportunity and responsibility to contribute to social health and well-being as we create a space for dialogue between artist and audience. Themes may include our public health crisis, racism, police brutality, elections and the need for our national healing through individual enlightenment, understanding and systemic change. Participants will have the opportunity to express their voices through personal writing exercises and in a group dialogue.

3:30 p.m.- 3:45 p.m. BREAK

A ROADMAP TO TOURING

3:45 p.m.- 4:45 p.m. PDT

(Workshop)

This informative workshop has been designed to identify one's market, address booking, fees, contracts, marketing/PR, technical riders, technical rehearsals, travel, lodging, and working with presenters and technical crews in live theatre. This workshop will also navigate how to tour works online in this new climate.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

NEXT STEPS: NAVIGATING THEATRE POST-PANDEMIC

2:00 p.m.- 3:00 p.m. PDT

(Panel)

This panel will consist of individuals who produce, direct and perform in areas of technology that include online programming of interviews, readings and performances utilizing live streaming, ZOOM and channels such as YouTube to present work. It will also address how theatre is beginning to transition in live theatres in 2021.

EMPOWERED WOMEN: CRAFTING A SOLO CAREER

3:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m.

(Panel)

This exciting panel of professional women will share their creative process, vision and artistic autonomy through their individual journeys as working solo performers. The panel will cover topics that include how to make a living doing what you love; the lessons and blessings along the way to one's solo career; utilizing skills in the solo world beyond actors as directors, producers, teaching artists, authors and more.

Founded in 1993 by Adilah Barnes and Miriam Reed, the Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival holds the distinction of being the oldest Annual Solo Festival for women in Los Angeles celebrating powerful women performers. LAWTF is a critically-acclaimed international Festival that has produced well over 600 extraordinary solo artists from around the globe. LAWTF's multicultural and multi-disciplined artists represent such diverse disciplines as theatre, dance, storytelling, performance art, performance poetry, spoken word, mime, music, song, aerial performers and more.

All in all, this is the most information you will find about the production of solo performance at one time in one place and at an affordable cost. Come out, support and enjoy!

EMPOWERMENT WEEK-END is made possible in part by a Federal stimulus supplement grant administered by the Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs.

DETAILS:

WHO: Presented by the Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival (LAWTF).

WHERE: Virtually by ZOOM

WHEN: Friday - Sunday, September 17-19, 2021

REGISTRATION: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lawtf-virtual-annual-empowerment-week-end-tickets-166196398903

Tuition for the week-end is underwritten at $25 until Sept. 3. Thereafter, tuition will be $30.

A Zoom link will be sent to those who have completed registration.

INFORMATION: www.lawtf.org or call (818) 760-0408.