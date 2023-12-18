Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival Hosts Holiday Wine Down Wednesday Next Week

Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival (LAWTF) presents the latest event in its series of Wine Down Wednesday gatherings that bring supporters together to celebrate the holidays. The last such event of this year, the Annual Holiday Wine Down Wednesday, will be held virtually on ZOOM on December 27th at 7 p.m. PST.

This End-Of-Year FUN-Raiser, Wrapping Up 30!, is also in recognition of the conclusion of the Festival's monumental thirtieth year. There will performances games, prizes, a holiday toast, and more.

Holiday Wine Down Wednesday is co-hosted by JC Cadena (actor, associate producer/The Robey Theatre Company) and Jahna Houston (actor/producer/writer, Hollywood Fiction).

Performers include two accomplished vocalists:

Jacquelyn Brown-Benefield: "Silent Night" and "I Was Here"

Jacquelyn Brown-Benefield is a singer-songwriter, director, guest speaker, and former lead vocalist of the D.C.-based contemporary Jazz and R&B cover band Jazzy Blu. She has opened for many vocalists, including Mary J. Blige, Brian McKnight, Boyz II Men, and the legendary R&B groups The Whispers, The O'Jays, and The Stylistics, among many other well-known groups.

Patrisha Thomson: "What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?"

Patrisha Thomson is a singer, songwriter, accomplished visual artist, and teacher. Her music is influenced by classical singers such as Billie Holiday, Anita O'Day, and Sarah Vaughan, as well as a touch of musical theatre. Her debut CD, That Old Feeling is dedicated to her late father, John A. Thomson, and her newest release, Wild Is the Wind, builds upon her successful and vibrant musical journey as a singer.

Registrants will be sent a Zoom link after the December 22nd RSVP deadline at Click Here

Co-Founded by Adilah Barnes and Miriam Reed, this event is FREE to the public. Online donations are gladly accepted.

There will also be an exciting raffle, with an assortment of nifty items and services to win, all of them of value. Tickets are three for $5, and eight for $10. Participants are encouraged to donate toward our End-Of-Year FUN-raiser by texting LAWTF2023 to 44321 or going to LAWTF's website.