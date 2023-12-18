Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival Hosts Holiday Wine Down Wednesday Next Week

The event will be held virtually on ZOOM on December 27th at 7 p.m. PST.

By: Dec. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Get a First Look at THE WIZ Broadway-Bound Revival Photo 1 Photos: Get a First Look at THE WIZ Broadway-Bound Revival
Matthew Morrison, Alex Joseph Grayson, Liz Callaway & More Will Celebrate Sondheim & Webbe Photo 2 Morrison, Grayson, Callaway & More Will Celebrate Sondheim & Webber
Caroline O'Connor Joins Dermot Mulroney and Jenna Lea Rosen in MACK & MABEL in Los Angeles Photo 3 Caroline O'Connor Joins Dermot Mulroney and Jenna Lea Rosen in MACK & MABEL in Los Angeles
Rubicon Theatre Company Receives $1.5 Million Gift From State of California Photo 4 Rubicon Theatre Company Receives $1.5 Million Gift From State of California

Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival Hosts Holiday Wine Down Wednesday Next Week

Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival (LAWTF) presents the latest event in its series of Wine Down Wednesday gatherings that bring supporters together to celebrate the holidays. The last such event of this year, the Annual Holiday Wine Down Wednesday, will be held virtually on ZOOM on December 27th at 7 p.m. PST.

This End-Of-Year FUN-Raiser, Wrapping Up 30!, is also in recognition of the conclusion of the Festival's monumental thirtieth year. There will performances games, prizes, a holiday toast, and more.

Holiday Wine Down Wednesday is co-hosted by JC Cadena (actor, associate producer/The Robey Theatre Company) and Jahna Houston (actor/producer/writer, Hollywood Fiction).

Performers include two accomplished vocalists:

Jacquelyn Brown-Benefield: "Silent Night" and "I Was Here"

Jacquelyn Brown-Benefield is a singer-songwriter, director, guest speaker, and former lead vocalist of the D.C.-based contemporary Jazz and R&B cover band Jazzy Blu. She has opened for many vocalists, including Mary J. Blige, Brian McKnight, Boyz II Men, and the legendary R&B groups The Whispers, The O'Jays, and The Stylistics, among many other well-known groups.

Patrisha Thomson: "What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?"

Patrisha Thomson is a singer, songwriter, accomplished visual artist, and teacher. Her music is influenced by classical singers such as Billie Holiday, Anita O'Day, and Sarah Vaughan, as well as a touch of musical theatre. Her debut CD, That Old Feeling is dedicated to her late father, John A. Thomson, and her newest release, Wild Is the Wind, builds upon her successful and vibrant musical journey as a singer.

Registrants will be sent a Zoom link after the December 22nd RSVP deadline at Click Here

Co-Founded by Adilah Barnes and Miriam Reed, this event is FREE to the public. Online donations are gladly accepted.

There will also be an exciting raffle, with an assortment of nifty items and services to win, all of them of value. Tickets are three for $5, and eight for $10. Participants are encouraged to donate toward our End-Of-Year FUN-raiser by texting LAWTF2023 to 44321 or going to LAWTF's website.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Review: A CHRISTMAS STORY at Ahmanson Photo
Review: A CHRISTMAS STORY at Ahmanson

Lenz’s production is solid family stuff, a little bit cock-eyed, and easy on the treacle. Knowledge of the original movie is by no means a prerequisite to enjoyment of ACS: TM. If you’re craving certain iconic moments from the movie, rest assured you’ll find them, possibly even amped up or with a musical number built around them.

2
Craft Contemporary Presents Linda Sibios WALL STREET GUILLOTINE At A Solo Sonic Art Perfor Photo
Craft Contemporary Presents Linda Sibio's WALL STREET GUILLOTINE At A Solo Sonic Art Performance

Craft Contemporary presents the World premiere of Interdisciplinary artist Linda Sibio's solo sonic art performance, Wall Street Guillotine.

3
MJ THE MUSICAL Announces $39 Digital Lottery For All Performances At Hollywood Pantages Photo
MJ THE MUSICAL Announces $39 Digital Lottery For All Performances At Hollywood Pantages

Broadway in Hollywood has announced a digital lottery for the L.A. Premiere engagement of MJ at Hollywood Pantages Theatre.

4
Festival Of Arts & Pageant Of The Masters Offers Unique, Last Minute Holiday Gift Idea Photo
Festival Of Arts & Pageant Of The Masters Offers Unique, Last Minute Holiday Gift Ideas

The Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach invites holiday shoppers to unwrap the magic of the season with unique and unforgettable gift ideas.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer Video
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer
Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in Choreography Featurette Video
Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in Choreography Featurette
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
Darryl Maximilian Robinson In 'Such Stuff As Dreams Are Made On' Video At Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles Darryl Maximilian Robinson In 'Such Stuff As Dreams Are Made On' Video At Lucas Museum of Narrative Art
The Excaliber Shakespeare Company Los Angeles Archival Project (12/15-2/03)PHOTOS
Jazz at Lincoln Center PRESENTS Sing and Swing in Los Angeles Jazz at Lincoln Center PRESENTS Sing and Swing
Luckman Fine Arts Complex (2/03-2/03)
Eleni Katz & Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner: Dance Fever in Los Angeles Eleni Katz & Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner: Dance Fever
Smothers Theatre (3/03-3/03)
Potus: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying To Keep Him Alive in Los Angeles Potus: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying To Keep Him Alive
Coachella Valley Repertory (2/28-3/10)
Ravel and Adès in Los Angeles Ravel and Adès
Walt Disney Concert Hall (2/09-2/11)
Time for Three in Los Angeles Time for Three
Smothers Theatre (1/30-1/30)
Green Umbrella Series: Last Days in Los Angeles Green Umbrella Series: Last Days
Walt Disney Concert Hall (2/06-2/06)
Young Concert Artists on Tour in Los Angeles Young Concert Artists on Tour
Smothers Theatre (1/21-1/21)
Mälkki Conducts Brahms in Los Angeles Mälkki Conducts Brahms
Walt Disney Concert Hall (2/23-2/24)
SANTASIA - A Holiday Comedy in Los Angeles SANTASIA - A Holiday Comedy
Whitefire Theater (12/14-12/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You