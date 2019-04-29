Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival: Defining Moments Comes to Ivy Substation

Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival (LAWTF) presents its annual programming in Culver City for a unique performance on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at the Ivy Substation, 9070 Venice Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232. The evening takes an intimate look in the personal lives of women in stories written and performed by them.

Hosting the evening of entertainment will be Anna Maria Horsford, whose long, busy career has spanned motion pictures (Minority Report, How High, One Fine Day), television (Method and Red, The Wayans Bros., Emmy nominated for The Bold and the Beautiful) and stage (Dancing on Moonlight, A Black Quartet, The Perfect Party). She is also a director and producer.

Co-hosting will be Ted Lange. Beloved for his 250 episodes of The Love Boat, he is a veteran of Broadway (Ain't Supposed to Die a Natural Death, Hair), off-Broadway (King Lear), L.A. theatre (National Pastime), and motion pictures (Othello, Prophet Nat). He is a playwright (George Washington's Boy, Lemon Meringue Façade, Behind The Mask: An Evening with Paul Lawrence Dunbar). He is also a director and producer.

Four women writer-performers will perform their stories, excerpted from larger pieces.

Karen. A. Clark in The Women. In this encore excerpt and through music, poetry and storytelling, Ms. Clark reflects on the women in her family, particularly her mother, who provided a "wow" factor.

Barbara Cole in Surviving Chrysalis. One woman reconciles aging in her journey toward self-actualization in this funny excerpt.

Bellina Logan in Confessions of a Mulatto Child. This excerpted piece chronicles a bi-racial child's life with her acerbic English actor/mother and the deep bond they forged.

Amy Milano in Dancing with Crazies. In this excerpt from her life experiences, one woman searches for a place to call home after being uprooted from place to place as a child.

Adilah Barnes is Executive Producer and Co-Founder. This performance is made possible in part by a Culver City Performing Arts Grant with support from Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Tickets for the performance are $20 in advance, $25 at the door.

Reservations: (818) 760-0408. Online reservations are available at http://www.lawtf.org

To join and follow LAWTF on Facebook and Twitter, click on their links at http://www.lawtf.org





