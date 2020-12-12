Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival Announces Holiday Celebration

The Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival presents a virtual (online) celebration of the holiday season on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.

First, you'll be welcomed by Florence LaRue (original member of The 5th Dimension, Rock n'Roll Hall of Fame).

Then, there will be musical performances by legendary R&B vocalist Freda Payne (Band of Gold, Bring the Boys Home) ; by Deborah Sharpe-Taylor (toured with Mary Wilson and The Supremes); and by Kamakshi Hart (Wild at Hart)..

In addition, there will be a holiday sing-along, a toast to the imminent new year and even a raffle for prizes.

The event is FREE for all, but there is a suggested donation of $5.00. To donate, you can go to Venmo @LAWTF or PayPal at lawtfspotlight@yahoo.com.

To attend this event, register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lawtfs-end-of-year-funraiser-tickets-131657337641