Los Angeles Philharmonic, Classical KUSC, and Classical KDFC Present AT HOME WITH GUSTAVO

The LA Phil, Gustavo Dudamel, Classical KUSC (Los Angeles), and Classical KDFC (San Francisco) are teaming up remotely to present At Home with Gustavo, a unique series created in response to the virus pandemic and the temporary closures of cultural venues across the world. Different episodes will be broadcast four times a week in English and once a week in Spanish. The limited-run series will air locally on Classical KUSC and Classical KDFC, be syndicated nationally through a partnership with PRX, and streamed internationally online.

Born out of Dudamel's desire to continue sharing music with audiences when it's needed most, the series offers the conductor's curated musical selections along with his personal reflections on the music and his experience of our current moment. Interviewed by KUSC's Brian Lauritzen, Dudamel welcomes listeners into a communal experience designed to uplift and inspire during a difficult time, while also offering rare access into his own life in music.

The program is the result of a special partnership between people and organizations that share the conviction that classical music has something unique to offer in this cultural moment, a means to both process our personal experiences and to connect with the community spirit necessary to weather the challenges ahead.

The Spanish-language programs - the first to air on KUSC and KDFC since the 1970s - reflect Gustavo's vital connection to the Hispanic culture in Los Angeles and California, as well as the commitment of the stations, the LA Phil, and Gustavo himself, to ensure that both the music and messages of the series include as many people as possible.

"For me, and I imagine for a lot of you," says Gustavo, "music has been the thing that brings people together, even when we are apart. It's important, maybe now more than ever, that we find ways to connect and find comfort and inspiration. While I can't perform for you right now, I am excited about a new way that I can share music. Starting next Tuesday, I will be partnering with KUSC in Los Angeles and KDFC in San Francisco on a new radio show that I will record right here in my home. I will be talking with my friend Brian Lauritzen and sharing with him, and you, some of my favorite recordings. And unlike in a concert, I get to talk directly to you about why I love this music and why I think you will, too. Some shows will be in English, some in Spanish, but the music needs no translation."

At Home with Gustavo can be heard Tuesday through Friday, 6pm-7pm on KUSC and KDFC, with an additional Spanish-language broadcast on KUSC Sundays, 7pm-8pm and on KDFC Sundays, 6pm-7pm. Listen to KUSC over the air on 91.5 FM and beyond, streaming live on KUSC.org, on the free iOS and Android apps, and via smart speaker. Find all the ways to listen at KUSC.org. KDFC can be heard all across the Bay Area, streaming live at KDFC.com, on KDFC's free iOS and Android apps, and smart speakers. Learn more at KDFC.com.The series will be syndicated nationally by PRX. Check local listings at PRX.org.





