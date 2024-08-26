Los Angeles Philharmonic Association Names Jason Subotky As Board Chair

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jason Subotky has been elected as The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association’s new Board Chair, effective October 1, 2024. Subotky succeeds Thomas L. Beckmen, who has served as Board Chair since 2019. Beckmen will continue to serve on the LA Phil Board.

Subotky joined the LA Phil’s Board of Directors in 2019 and currently sits on the management committee.

“It is the honor of a lifetime to be elected as Board Chair of the LA Phil,” Subotky said. “I have been an enthusiastic fan of this orchestra starting from my student days, and in the years since I was elected to the Board, I have felt honored to work with and learn from our remarkable Directors, our brilliant leadership, and of course our incomparable Music and Artistic Director, Gustavo Dudamel, and the members of the orchestra. Now, in this exciting moment of transition for the LA Phil, I look forward to helping the organization build on the LA Phil’s storied history, to achieve even greater things ahead.”

Subotky added, “On behalf of the Board, I want to express our endless thanks to Thomas Beckmen for almost twenty years of distinguished service to the LA Phil. As Board Chair, his knowledge, integrity, resilience, and passion capably guided us through the pandemic and have taken the organization to new heights, further enhancing LA Phil’s reputation as one of the top musical organizations in the world. Tom’s legacy will be felt for generations to come, especially through Youth Orchestra Los Angeles and the Judith and Thomas L. Beckmen YOLA Center.”

A trained musician, Jason Subotky received a bachelor’s degree in piano performance from the University of Southern California before going on to earn an MBA from Brigham Young University. Having worked at a family office and as a Vice President at Goldman Sachs, he joined Yacktman Asset Management in 2001 where he is a Partner and Portfolio Manager. He is married to violinist Anne Akiko Meyers.

LA Phil President & Chief Executive Officer and David C. Bohnett CEO Chair Kim Noltemy said, “I am thrilled to congratulate Jason Subotky on his new role as Board Chair. His reputation for strategic acumen, a lifelong passion for music, and a deep knowledge of the LA Phil organization precede him. I look forward to having his guidance as the LA Phil moves into a new era.”

