Los Angeles Philharmonic Association Announces Glenn Briffa as New CFO

Briffa previously served as CFO of Viacom's Music Group, (RED) and Medialink.

Dec. 13, 2022  
Chad Smith, Chief Executive Officer of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association and the David C. Bohnett Chief Executive Officer Chair, has announced, on behalf of the Board of Directors and Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, the appointment of Glenn Briffa to the position of Chief Financial Officer. Briffa previously served as CFO of Viacom's Music Group, (RED) and Medialink.

"Glenn's experience working with diverse organizations in the media, entertainment and marketing space will be a critical asset to the LA Phil," said Smith. "As we move into our second century, Glenn's expertise combined with his deep appreciation for the LA Phil will help to strengthen the foundation that underpins our work in an ever-changing environment. I am excited to welcome him to a leadership team that continues to advance our goals of connecting artists with audiences and contributing to the health and vibrancy of our communities."

Briffa has served as interim CFO since July 2022 and will assume the permanent role, effective immediately, reporting to Smith. His responsibilities include overseeing the organization's financial, information technology and office administration functions.

"The Los Angeles Philharmonic has been one of the leading arts institutions in the world for the past 100 years," said Briffa. "It is an honor to have the opportunity to build on this legacy of artistic excellence and innovation while deepening the organization's ongoing commitment to access and inclusivity. The LA Phil's future is brighter than ever, and I am grateful to have a role to play on its tremendous leadership team."

As a CFO, Briffa began his career at Viacom where he spent 18 years in a variety of domestic and international roles overseeing multiple cable channels, websites and consumer product lines. He then joined (RED), founded by U2's Bono, helping it accelerate its mission which to date has raised more than $700 million for the U.N. Global Fund.

After stints with leading event marketing firms, he joined strategic consultancy firm Medialink during a period of rapid growth and led the company through a $200 million strategic sale, including due diligence and enterprise value negotiations. Briffa currently serves on the advisory board of Project Healthy Minds, a leading mental health nonprofit with resources for young adults.

Briffa earned his bachelor's degree in finance and economics at New York University and a Master of Business Administration in finance from Pace University. He lives in West Windsor, New Jersey, with his wife and three children.


