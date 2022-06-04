Los Angeles County's Grand Park to Celebrate 10 Years as the Park for Everyone

Los Angeles County's highly popular Grand Park, powered by The Music Center, will celebrate its 10th anniversary as the park for everyone with a series of signature events that will take place from July-October 2022, culminating in a multidimensional weekend-long 10th anniversary celebration.



When the first two blocks of the 12-acre park were opened on July 26, 2012, Grand Park immediately transformed an underutilized, neglected and unknown piece of real estate plagued by grade changes, lack of visibility from the street, and garage access ramps into Los Angeles' central gathering space. Now, more than one million Angelenos visit the park annually to enjoy its multiple lawns, gardens and stages and experience cultural, community and civic events, festivals, holiday celebrations, outdoor health and wellness activities and more. The third and fourth blocks of the park opened on October 6, 2012, completing a 12-year planning process.



Originally conceived as a dynamic cultural and global crossroads, Grand Park has become an authentic space that demonstrates what it means to be a reflection of one of the most diverse, dynamic and complex counties in the nation. Over the past 10 years, this vision has become a reality, with the park honoring the creativity of Angelenos through its free year-round programming rooted in hometown pride.



Throughout its 10-year history, Grand Park has joined forces with more than 250 community and county partners and over 1,000 artists spanning a broad mix of genres, from dance, to music, to visual art and more and ranging from poet Amanda Gorman to musical artist Aloe Blacc, creating experiences that support the multiplicity of voices throughout L.A. County. These partners bring their rich experiences and perspectives to create a tapestry in the park that is uniquely L.A. Grand Park has become a leader among U.S. urban parks, using arts and culture programming as an equity and bridge-building tool for social change. The park's programming is often co-produced and co-created with local artists and community partners from across Los Angeles County, putting their voices at the forefront of this prominent public space and creating a powerful platform for empowerment, joy and well-being. The park is an excellent example of how arts and culture can play a vital role in connecting people in public green spaces through accessible programs and experiences that honor, reflect and celebrate the art, culture and aesthetics of their communities.



"Grand Park nurtures a sense of belonging in a complex and ever-changing world," said Rachel S. Moore, president and CEO of The Music Center. "Whether we want a place to celebrate, learn, create, rest, reflect or exercise, Grand Park offers all of us a welcome reprieve from the daily hustle and bustle. It is a beautiful green oasis that contributes to the physical, psychological and social well-being of every person in Los Angeles. We are honored to be the County's partner in programming and operating a beautiful open space that has transformed Downtown Los Angeles and touched millions of lives and communities across L.A."



Over the next five months, Grand Park will hold a number of free events, including Grand Park's 4th of July Block Party, B-Boy Summit, Grand Park's Sunday Sessions, DTLA Proud, Grand Park's Downtown DÃ­a de los Muertos and Grand Park's NYELA, each of which will acknowledge the anniversary. The anniversary celebration will culminate on Saturday, October 8, with a free evening concert open to the public and a family fun day the following day on Sunday, October 9.



In addition, Grand Park will launch Grand Park's Uncovering L.A. Initiative, a 10-year project focused on the development of an interpretive pathway and outdoor storytelling gallery. The pathway will amplify the historical and cultural connections many diverse communities have to the park but whose histories are not currently visible or evident to park visitors. Inspired by advocacy, with visioning led by the Indigenous communities of Los Angeles whose land Grand Park sits on, this community-driven project will make Grand Park an even more inclusive and accessible urban space that illuminates the past, present and future. The pathway will launch in October with temporary art installations to be added in 2023, starting with projects that uncover the indigenous stewardship of the Grand Park site.



"Grand Park is an expression of recognition and gratitude for all, including those who were the original stewards of the land and the many who have had strong ties to the Grand Park site," said Julia Diamond, director of Grand Park. "Created by and with members of the Los Angeles Indigenous and other ethnic, creative and cultural communities, Grand Park's Uncovering L.A. Initiative will result in a critical park amenity that will serve as a reminder to all parkgoers of the origins and stories of this land. It offers a community-led platform for learning, connecting and healing."



For nearly a decade, Grand Park has brought transformative energy and vitality to the Los Angeles Civic Center, an area that for many years was one primarily for civic and private business. It paved the way for future developments like The Broad, The Grand, the future Colburn Center and the blossoming of L.A.'s main cultural corridor along Grand Avenue. Grand Park is also a unique, vital, visible safe space where Angelenos can peacefully unite in support of social change and greater awareness, whether through community-driven organic events such as the Women's March or official Grand Park events such as Grand Park's Downtown DÃ­a de los Muertos. The park is programmed and operated by The Music Center, which has a 30-year operating agreement with the County of Los Angeles through 2051 to serve in that capacity.



Grand Park has been recognized as a leader among U.S. urban parks, using arts and culture programming as an equity and bridge-building tool. For many years to come, Grand Park will continue to serve Los Angeles County and its communities and ensure that the well-being of every person in Los Angeles is prioritized through the stewardship of its green spaces and the inspiration of its programming.

About Grand Park

A vibrant outdoor gathering place, Grand Park is a beautiful public park for the entire community in Los Angeles County. With expansive green space for gatherings large and small, Grand Park celebrates the county's cultural vitality and is host to community events, cultural experiences, holiday celebrations, and many other activities that engage and attract visitors from all communities. The 12-acre Grand Park stretches from The Music Center on the west to City Hall on the east and is easily accessible by Metro via the B/D (formerly Red/Purple) line to the Civic Center/Grand Park station. The park was named one of American Planning Association's 10 "Great Public Spaces" in the U.S. for 2013. Working closely with the county, The Music Center is responsible for all operations and programming for the park. For more information, visit grandparkla.org. Follow Grand Park on Instagram, Twitter, Twitch, TikTok, Spotify and Mixcloud (@grandpark_la) as well as YouTube and Facebook (@grandparkLosAngeles).



About The Music Center

The Music Center convenes artists, communities and ideas with the goal of deepening the cultural lives of every resident in Los Angeles County. The $70 million non-profit performing arts organization has two divisions: TMC Arts and TMC Ops. TMC Arts, The Music Center's programming engine, provides year-round programming inside The Music Center's four theatres, on Jerry Moss Plaza, outside at Grand Park-a 12-acre adjacent green space-in schools and other locations all over Los Angeles County and on a digital platform called The Music Center Offstage. TMC Arts presents world-class dance with Glorya Kaufman Presents Dance at The Music Center, free and low-cost public concerts and events, as well as live and digital K-12 arts education programs, workshops, performances, interactive experiences and special events. TMC Ops manages the theatres, the Plaza and Grand Park, which comprise $2 billion in county assets, on behalf of the County of Los Angeles. The Music Center is also home to four renowned resident companies-Center Theatre Group, Los Angeles Master Chorale, LA Opera and LA Phil. For more information, visit musiccenter.org. Follow The Music Center on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @MusicCenterLA.