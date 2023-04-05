Los Angeles Comedian Brings Dark Comedy I'M NOT HERE RIGHT NOW To The Glendale Room This April

"I'm not here right now" is a comedic storytelling show about dissociation, poor choices, and the ridiculous life of Becca Beberaggi. Each performance will feature fellow comedians Avra Friedman and Shannon Coffey.

Becca Beberaggi is a Los Angeles-based writer-director, and actor, born and raised in New York City. Becca has written, directed, produced, and starred in short films (B-SIDES, 2 Ushers Walk Into A Play) that are official selections of the New York Lift-Off Festival, IndieFest, the Latin Film Market, the Official Latino Short Film Festival and Third Eye Rebel Film Festival.

She has written three solo shows: "I Laugh To Keep From Crying," (Time Out NY called it "Heartfelt and very funny, journey to self-love."), "Gooey" and her third, "Party Animal," which was selected to run in the Tank's 2019 LadyFest. Her latest solo show, "I'm not here right now," premiered at the Glendale Room this October 2022. She has also had staged readings of her two full-length plays, "A Jazz Singer," and "Kids," produced at The Tank Theater. Her comedy variety show "So Many Problems," was listed as one of Time Out NY's "Best Comedy Show In NYC By Women," in 2018.

