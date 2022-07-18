Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Presents Beethoven's Ninth And Shelley Washington West Coast Premiere

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra launches its 2022-23 with Music Director Jaime Martín conducting the West Coast premiere of Shelley Washington's Both, a LACO Sound Investment commission.

The program also includes one of the world's most beloved masterworks, Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 in D Minor, "Choral," which features a chorus comprised of singers from a constellation of Southland choirs joining together as one communal voice to sing the final movement's uplifting anthem of hope and humanity, "Ode to Joy."



Washington's profoundly-felt music, interweaves classical music with elements of vernacular music, improvisation and social justice. She was LACO's 2021-22 Sound Investment Composer. Sound Investment is a groundbreaking program LACO established in 2001 that engages audience members in developing new classical works. Joining Sound Investment members in sponsoring Washington's commission is New Music USA's Amplifying Voices, a new program that fosters collaboration and collective action toward equitable representation of composers in classical music.

There are a total of five partnering orchestras involved in this commission, including LACO, the Aspen Music Festival and School, which premiered Both in July 2022, and the Boston Modern Orchestra Project, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra and the Kansas City Symphony, each of which will subsequently present regional premieres of the work.



Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra: Beethoven's Ninth + Washington

Saturday, October 15, 2022, 8 pm, Royce Hall, 340 Royce Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90095

Sunday, October 16, 2022, 7 pm, Alex Theatre, 216 North Brand Boulevard, Glendale, CA 91203

Jaime Martín, conductor

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra

Singers from a constellation of Southland Choirs



PROGRAM:

SHELLEY WASHINGTON Both (LACO Sound Investment Commission, West Coast Premiere)

BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 9 in D minor, "Choral"

For tickets ($29 - $133) and information, please visit www.laco.org or call 213 622 7001 x1.