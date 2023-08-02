Los Angeles Ballet Launches New Brand Identity Ahead Of The 2023/2024 Season

Los Angeles Ballet will announce the 2023/2024 Season later this month.

By: Aug. 02, 2023

POPULAR

VIDEO: Patti LuPone, Sutton Foster, Sierra Boggess, Skylar Astin, Brian Stokes Mitchell, & Photo 1 VIDEO: Broadway Stars Celebrate Sondheim at the Hollywood Bowl
CLUE National Tour to Launch in Minneapolis in February 2024 - Full Route Announced! Photo 2 CLUE National Tour to Launch in Minneapolis in February 2024 - Full Route Announced!
A STRANGE LOOP, HADESTOWN, FUNNY GIRL Center Theatre Group's 2023/24 Photo 3 A STRANGE LOOP, HADESTOWN, FUNNY GIRL Center Theatre Group's 2023/24
Bradley Whitford and Daniel Dae Kim Will Guest Star in PETER PAN GOES WRONG in Los Angeles Photo 4 Whitford and Dae Kim Will Guest Star in PETER PAN GOES WRONG in LA

Los Angeles Ballet Launches New Brand Identity Ahead Of The 2023/2024 Season

Los Angeles Ballet has released a preview of its reimagined brand identity under the new leadership of Artistic Director Melissa Barak. The LAB brand features a new logo mark, color palette, photographic and video direction and will be rolled out over the course of the 2023/2024 Season in a brand campaign with the tagline, “A New Era for Dance in Los Angeles''.

Barak is evolving the Company into one known for staging newer works by many current choreographers while shaping a roster of dancers that are capable of technical brilliance and interpreting a broad range of movement and concepts. Barak adds, “it is important to me that dancers feel physically, mentally, and spiritually inspired because that is when movement translates into magic on a stage.”

Brandon Lussier, Executive Director of Los Angeles Ballet, said the rebrand is “a visible sign of the work the Company has been doing to realize Melissa’s artistic vision and to strengthen LAB’s commitment to ballet as an art form that can move, inspire, and help build engaged, healthy communities.”

The new visual identity was developed in partnership with Creative Director, Tyler King. “There is meaning built into this new mark,” said King.  “It is a subtle balance of LAB’s history and future and it takes cues from the gestural movement of dance. The subtlety is purposeful, to let the personality of LAB’s productions take center stage. This new identity is imaginative, transcendent, sophisticated, minimal, raw, cinematic, universal and personal.“

The new LAB font is a contemporary take on a traditional modern typographic style. It recalls the visual language created during LA’s iconic mid century modern period while also alluding to ballet dancer’s physical flexibility and the spirit of Los Angeles, the place to “dream big.”

Even the color palette honors LA’s natural and urban environments with color names such as Runyon Canyon, Jacaranda and 405 Red.

Los Angeles Ballet will announce the 2023/2024 Season later this month.



RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Experience Shakespeare Like Never Before with ANDRONICUS! TITUS WITH TEN CLOWNS at Open th Photo
Experience Shakespeare Like Never Before with ANDRONICUS! TITUS WITH TEN CLOWNS at Open the Portal

Join CHAOTÍQUE COMPANY as they bring back the uproarious ANDRONICUS! Titus with Ten Clowns in Lincoln Heights. This comedic twist on Shakespeare's Titus Andronicus promises a night of laughter and fun. Don't miss out on this unique outdoor performance at the space at Open the Portal. Tickets available now.

2
LA Big Band Alumni to Celebrate 25th Anniversary with Select Sunday Series Photo
LA Big Band Alumni to Celebrate 25th Anniversary with Select Sunday Series

Join the renowned LA Big Band Alumni as they celebrate their 25th anniversary with a series of monthly performances at Hollywood Post 43. Don't miss the opportunity to witness their musical excellence and enjoy their iconic Big Band Jazz, Swing, and Classic Vocal Pop Standards. For more information, visit their website.

3
Interview: Steve Czarneckis Back Again to Raise Havoc in LES MIZ Photo
Interview: Steve Czarnecki's Back Again to Raise Havoc in LES MIZ

The U.S. tour of Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, Les Misérables lands in Los Angeles at the Pantages Theatre beginning August 1, 2023.James Powell and Laurene Connor co-direct a cast of 40+ triple threats. Le Miz veteran Steve Czarnecki returns this time in the roles of Factory Foreman and Brujon.

4
Interview: Emerson Collins Carries THE RED SUITCASE & Much More Photo
Interview: Emerson Collins Carries THE RED SUITCASE & Much More

Jiggs Jurgess’ The Red Suitcase world premieres August 12, 2023, at the Broadwater Theatre Main Stage. Del Shores directs this co-production of P3 Theatre Company, the Del Shores Foundation and Beard Collins Shores Productions with the cast of Emerson Collins, Kristen McCullough, Bruce Melena, Charlotte Louise White, Mat Hayes, Pam Trotter and Tiago Santos. Emerson was most gracious in finding time to answer a few of my queries.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Ari'el Stachel Talks OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkeley Rep Video Video: Ari'el Stachel Talks OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkeley Rep
First Look at an All New Trailer For MYSTIC PIZZA at La Mirada Theatre Video
First Look at an All New Trailer For MYSTIC PIZZA at La Mirada Theatre
Watch an All New Trailer For BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical at La Mirada Theatre Video
Watch an All New Trailer For BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical at La Mirada Theatre
Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY Video
Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-8/11)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brisk Festival L.A. III
Morgan-Wixson Theater (8/05-9/03)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Red Suitcase
The Broadwater Theatre Mainstage (8/10-9/03)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
Barnsdall Gallery Theatre (9/01-9/10)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# KINKY BOOTS
James R. Armstrong Theatre (8/05-8/19)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Noche de Cumbia: Yeison Landero, Mariposas del Alma, Discos Resaca, Yosimar Reyes
The Ford (9/01-9/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Symphonie fantastique
LA Philharmonic at Hollywood Bowl (8/15-8/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Black and White Cookie
905 Cole Theatre (7/21-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Book of Mormon
Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall (9/05-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Faery Hunt Enchanted Adventure
Crestwood Hills Park (8/06-8/06)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You