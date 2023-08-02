Los Angeles Ballet Launches New Brand Identity Ahead Of The 2023/2024 Season

Los Angeles Ballet has released a preview of its reimagined brand identity under the new leadership of Artistic Director Melissa Barak. The LAB brand features a new logo mark, color palette, photographic and video direction and will be rolled out over the course of the 2023/2024 Season in a brand campaign with the tagline, “A New Era for Dance in Los Angeles''.

Barak is evolving the Company into one known for staging newer works by many current choreographers while shaping a roster of dancers that are capable of technical brilliance and interpreting a broad range of movement and concepts. Barak adds, “it is important to me that dancers feel physically, mentally, and spiritually inspired because that is when movement translates into magic on a stage.”

Brandon Lussier, Executive Director of Los Angeles Ballet, said the rebrand is “a visible sign of the work the Company has been doing to realize Melissa’s artistic vision and to strengthen LAB’s commitment to ballet as an art form that can move, inspire, and help build engaged, healthy communities.”

The new visual identity was developed in partnership with Creative Director, Tyler King. “There is meaning built into this new mark,” said King. “It is a subtle balance of LAB’s history and future and it takes cues from the gestural movement of dance. The subtlety is purposeful, to let the personality of LAB’s productions take center stage. This new identity is imaginative, transcendent, sophisticated, minimal, raw, cinematic, universal and personal.“

The new LAB font is a contemporary take on a traditional modern typographic style. It recalls the visual language created during LA’s iconic mid century modern period while also alluding to ballet dancer’s physical flexibility and the spirit of Los Angeles, the place to “dream big.”

Even the color palette honors LA’s natural and urban environments with color names such as Runyon Canyon, Jacaranda and 405 Red.

Los Angeles Ballet will announce the 2023/2024 Season later this month.