Los Altos Youth Theatre to Present THE ADDAMS FAMILY Beginning Next Month

Los Altos Youth Theatre is excited to present its fall mainstage musical production, The Addams Family, October 27-November 4. Performers range in age from 8-18.

The Addams Family is a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, featuring an original story, and it's every father's nightmare! Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family – a man her parents have never met. And if that wasn't upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before – keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's “normal” boyfriend and his parents.

The Addams Family will be performed eight times: Friday through Sunday, October 27-29, and November 2-4 at the Bus Barn Theater in Los Altos.

Performances: October 27 at 7:00pm, 28 at 2:00pm and 7:00pm, 29 at 2:00pm; November 2 at 7:00pm, 3 at 2:00pm and 7:00pm, 4 at 2:00pm.

Tickets are available at the link below, or by calling the box office at 650-941-0551.

Los Altos Youth Theatre's mission is to provide young artists with the opportunity to collaborate with professional artists in rehearsing both plays and musicals. It is our belief that people of all abilities have the right to experience and participate in the arts and that theatre offers uniquely positive avenues for building relationships, developing creativity, and increasing confidence.