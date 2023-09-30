Los Altos Youth Theatre to Present THE ADDAMS FAMILY Beginning Next Month

The Addams Family will be performed eight times: Friday through Sunday, October 27-29, and November 2-4 at the Bus Barn Theater in Los Altos.

By: Sep. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Photo 1 Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 3 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Shop GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop GUTENBERG! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Los Altos Youth Theatre to Present THE ADDAMS FAMILY Beginning Next Month

Los Altos Youth Theatre is excited to present its fall mainstage musical production, The Addams Family, October 27-November 4. Performers range in age from 8-18.

The Addams Family is a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, featuring an original story, and it's every father's nightmare! Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family – a man her parents have never met. And if that wasn't upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before – keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's “normal” boyfriend and his parents.

The Addams Family will be performed eight times: Friday through Sunday, October 27-29, and November 2-4 at the Bus Barn Theater in Los Altos.

Performances: October 27 at 7:00pm, 28 at 2:00pm and 7:00pm, 29 at 2:00pm; November 2 at 7:00pm, 3 at 2:00pm and 7:00pm, 4 at 2:00pm.

Tickets are available at the link below, or by calling the box office at 650-941-0551.

Los Altos Youth Theatre's mission is to provide young artists with the opportunity to collaborate with professional artists in rehearsing both plays and musicals. It is our belief that people of all abilities have the right to experience and participate in the arts and that theatre offers uniquely positive avenues for building relationships, developing creativity, and increasing confidence.



SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP








RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Interview: Eli Bauman Discusses Return of 44 – THE unOFFICIAL, unSANCTIONED OBAMA MU Photo
Interview: Eli Bauman Discusses Return of 44 – THE unOFFICIAL, unSANCTIONED OBAMA MUSICAL

Eli Bauman’s 44 - THE unOFFICIAL, unSANCTIONED OBAMA MUSICAL re-opens October 13, 2023 at The Bourbon Room (with previews beginning October 11th). Eli himself directs his reimagined satire of the Obama campaign with the cast led by T.J. Wilkins as Barack and Shanice as Michelle , with Kevin Bailey, Larry Cedar, Chad Doreck, Kelley Dorney, Summer Nicole Greer, Jane Papageorge, Dino Shorté , Jeff Sumner and Michael Uribes. Understudies include Marqell Edward Clayton and Herman Cain, Scott Kruse as Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham.

2
One-Act Theatre Festival Challenges Audiences To THINK & IMAGINE Photo
One-Act Theatre Festival Challenges Audiences To THINK & IMAGINE

Fierce Backbone presents an exciting one-act theatre festival challenging audiences to think and imagine. Don't miss this captivating event in Los Angeles.

3
Pacific Chorale Opens Season With VOICES OF LIGHT / THE PASSION OF JOAN OF ARC A Stunning Photo
Pacific Chorale Opens Season With VOICES OF LIGHT / THE PASSION OF JOAN OF ARC A Stunning Evening Of Music And Film

Join Pacific Chorale for a captivating evening of music and film. Experience Richard Einhorn's 'Voices of Light' performed live to 'The Passion of Joan of Arc' on October 7th at Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. RSVP by October 5th for tickets.

4
World Premiere of SLOW THUNDER Comes to Theatre 68 Arts Complex in October Photo
World Premiere of SLOW THUNDER Comes to Theatre 68 Arts Complex in October

bAfA TheatreWorks has announced the world premiere of Slow Thunder, written and directed by Suse Sternkopf, at the Theatre 68 Arts Complex in North Hollywood. Learn more about the upcoming production here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Bruce Sussman and Barry Manilow Can't Wait to Get HARMONY on Broadway Video
Bruce Sussman and Barry Manilow Can't Wait to Get HARMONY on Broadway
Reba McEntire Lends Her Voice to New TV Spot For SHUCKED Video
Reba McEntire Lends Her Voice to New TV Spot For SHUCKED
Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow Video
Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# YOU WILL BE FOUND - A BENEFIT CONCERT FOR NAMI GLAC
Catalina Jazz Club (10/15-10/15)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Medea Unleashed
The Count's Den (10/15-11/12)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Andrew Lippa's Wild Party
The Jaxx Theatre (10/07-10/28)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Zarathustra!
Avalon Hollywood (10/22-10/22)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Geoff Tate’s Big Rock Show Hits
The Canyon – Agoura Hills (11/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mrs. Doubtfire
Pantages Theatre (6/11-6/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jason Robert Brown
Catalina Jazz Club (10/13-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Every Brilliant Thing
Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater at Geffen Playhouse (9/06-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: Brahms and Beach
Walt Disney Concert Hall (3/05-3/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: Sounds of Italy and Spain
Walt Disney Concert Hall (10/10-10/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You